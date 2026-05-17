Aaron Rai Makes Golf History for Nationality With Nod to Parents at PGA Championship

Aaron Rai made history on his way to winning the 2026 PGA Championship and the golfer’s parents, Dalvir and Amrik Rai, are a major reason for the achievement. Aaron became the first English golfer to win the PGA Championship in more than 100 years.

“AARON RAI BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER FROM ENGLAND TO WIN THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN 107 YEARS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,” ESPN detailed in a May 17, 2026, Instagram post. “What a way to win his first major 👏.”

Aaron was born in Wolverhampton, England. The newest PGA Championship winner is proud of his family’s roots which include a diverse background with English, Indian and Kenyan heritage.

Aaron’s dad, Amrik, is from England, and his family immigrated from Indiana. The golfer’s mom, Dalvir, immigrated from Kenya to England working multiple jobs to establish life in a new country.

“My mum, Dalvir, immigrated to England from Kenya with her family as a teenager,” Aaron wrote for a Golf Digest story. “She has had many jobs, from mental-health nurse to aerobics instructor. My dad was a community worker who was born in England but whose family immigrated from India. My dad read golf books to learn about the swing.”

Aaron Rai’s Mom, Dalvir, Was the PGA Championship Winner’s Caddie During His Early Years

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Aaron parents sacrificed so that their son could learn to golf. His mother was Aaron’s caddie during his early years, and it looks like their work on the course paid off.

“Born on March 3, 1995, in Wolverhampton, England, Aaron has always been passionate about golf, a sport he was introduced to by his parents,” MeandMyGolf.com’s profile of Aaron detailed.

“His mother, Dalvir, who caddied for him during his early years, played a crucial role in shaping his career, and his father, Amrik, who introduced him to the game, nurtured his early talent.”

Aaron Rai’s Gloves & Iron Covers Are a Nod to His Family’s Work Ethic

From wearing two gloves to having iron covers, Aaron’s unique style is a nod to his family. Aaron wore two gloves to stay warm during the English winters, while his dad, Amrik, implemented the iron covers to help the clubs last longer.

“The two gloves initially was to keep my hands warm in the winter months in England and then it just continued to become a habit and I’ve stuck with it ever since,” Aaron explained to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “Regarding the iron covers, my mom and dad worked extremely hard to support me. And my dad used to buy me the best equipment that he could, and he brought me a really nice set of irons which he paid a lot of money for.

“And after every practice session he used to come home and he used to clean each groove with baby oil and a pin to get all the dirt and grime out. And then he started to put iron covers onto those soon after just to look after them and take care of them,” Aaron continued.

“So the reason that I do it now is to remember what I came from and also to respect the things that I have.”