PGA Tour Pro’s Caddie Quits Mid-Round in Bizarre Scene at Biltmore

Alejandro Tosti found himself dealing with an unusual problem during the opening round of the Biltmore Championship: finishing his round without the caddie who had started it with him.

Tosti’s caddie, Cliff Ellis, walked off the course before the Argentine golfer had completed Thursday’s round at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, according to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak.

The unexpected split forced Tosti to turn to a spectator to help carry his bag for the remainder of the round.

Tosti Jokes About Caddie’s Departure

Tosti began his opening round on the back nine with Ellis on the bag, but the partnership did not survive until the end of the day.

When Schupak contacted Tosti afterward, the 30-year-old golfer offered a humorous explanation for what happened.

“He couldn’t keep up with eight pars in a row,” Tosti said.

The circumstances surrounding Ellis’ exit, however, appeared to be more complicated than Tosti’s joke suggested.

Schupak reported that Tosti and Ellis had already experienced some friction during Tuesday’s practice round. Even with that previous disagreement, the caddie’s decision to leave during tournament play reportedly caught Tosti off guard.

Golf Channel provided another glimpse into the situation Friday, airing video that appeared to show Tosti and Ellis having an animated conversation in the 18th fairway. Ellis subsequently removed his caddie bib and walked away while Tosti continued toward the green.

With no regular caddie available, Tosti recruited somebody from the gallery to step in and help him complete the round.

This Isn’t the First Time Tosti Has Had Issues on the Course

Known for displaying plenty of emotion on the golf course, Tosti has also gone through multiple caddies during his career. He previously attracted attention in 2023 when he was suspended during the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs for conduct unbecoming a professional.

Tosti was back in the spotlight during the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open because of an unusual sequence involving playing partner Min Woo Lee.

Tosti appeared frustrated with the pace of play and was viewed as staging a protest by waiting near the next tee while Lee finished the previous hole.

Earlier this year, Tosti found a considerably more lighthearted way to attract attention at the Valspar Championship.

With the tournament encouraging caddies to wear creative messages on their bibs, Tosti had his caddie sport one reading “NEED A WIFE.” The stunt quickly became one of the more memorable images from the event.

Tosti Cut After Friday’s Round

Despite the distraction surrounding his caddie, Tosti managed to keep his scorecard from unraveling.

He finished the first round with a 1-over-par 72. That left him eight shots behind Max Greyserman and Eric Cole, who shared the lead after opening with rounds of 7-under.

Tosti returned Friday with Patrick Talledo on the bag after Cliff Ellis’ abrupt departure during the opening round. He improved on his first-round score, but not by enough to extend his stay at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

Tosti shot an even-par 71 in the second round to finish at 1-over 143 for the tournament. The cut ultimately fell at 3-under, leaving Tosti four shots short of qualifying for the weekend.

Neal Shipley followed an opening-round 65 with a 9-under 62 on Friday to take the 36-hole lead at 15-under 127. Ben Kohles was one shot behind at 14-under after rounds of 65 and 63, while Ricky Castillo and first-round co-leader Max Greyserman were tied for third at 11-under.