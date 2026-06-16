Top Amateur Jackson Koivun Makes Major Career Decision

This week, the 126th U.S. Open gets underway, and plenty of attention will be on the world’s top-ranked amateur, Jackson Koivun, as he makes his second consecutive start at the major championship.

Alongside another major appearance, the tournament will mark the end of Koivun’s amateur career. Following the U.S. Open, the 21-year-old golfer will forgo his senior season at Auburn University, and officially turn professional.

His pro debut will take place at the 2026 John Deere Classic, from July 1 to July 5 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Jackson Koivun U.S. Open

Koivun enters his second U.S. Open appearance knowing it will be the final event of his amateur career.

Although he has already gained experience competing in PGA Tour events through sponsor exemptions, Koivun secured his official PGA Tour membership through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. His path follows one similar to fellow standout amateur Luke Clanton.

As he prepares for the next chapter, Koivun has also started building his professional profile off the course. Recently, he announced a new partnership with Malbon Golf, for his first apparel sponsorship deal. He arrived in New York repping the brand for practice rounds.

Turning Pro

Koivun leaves college golf with a very decorated career with the Tigers.

As a junior, he won six of the 13 tournaments he entered and continued to build an already historic resume. He became the first player in college golf history to win the Fred Haskins Award, Ben Hogan Award, and Jack Nicklaus Award more than once.

This season, Koivun also captured the 2026 SEC Championship for the third consecutive year, becoming the first player in more than 50 years to accomplish the feat. He additionally helped lead Auburn to two NCAA team championships during his collegiate career

Despite having opportunities to turn professional as early as last year, Koivun chose to remain in school and continue developing before making the jump.

“I think my golf game was there,” Koivun said according to GOLF. “I just think I wasn’t ready to leave college, and mentally just wasn’t ready for the potential hardships and the travel and everything like that.”

“But taking another year to really wrap my mind around that was good for me, and now I’m definitely ready.”

“Just maturity,” Koivun said of what he needed before moving forward. “That’s pretty much my answer. I just gave myself another year to grow, grow as a human being, mentally and physically and everything like that.”

Now, Koivun heads into the U.S. Open with more than just another major appearance ahead of him. The championship serves as the final chapter of an accomplished amateur career and the starting point for his professional future. With PGA Tour status secured, all eyes will be on how one of golf’s brightest young stars closes out his time in college golf before taking the next step.

Koivun is set to tee off from the first hole at 8:25 am EDT alongside Sahith Theegala and Michael Kim. His second round tee time is set for 2:20 pm EDT on the 10th hole.