Back-to-Back Wins Cement Ángel Cabrera’s Comeback on Senior Tour

Ángel Cabrera’s win at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship marked his second senior major triumph in the span of a week–a feat of pure dominance.

Just six days earlier, Cabrera claimed the Regions Tradition, completing a weather-delayed final round to capture his first senior major title.

On Sunday at Congressional Country Club, he added the Senior PGA Championship to his haul, finalizing a stirring comeback from personal and professional adversity.

Final Round Drama at Congressional

Coming into the final round, Cabrera was part of a logjam at the top. Retief Goosen shared the 5-under lead with Cabrera, Phillip Archer, and Jason Caron.

Conditions at the historic Congressional Country Club were challenging–gusty winds and overcast skies reminiscent of a British Open setup tested even the most seasoned veterans.

The defining moment unfolded on the 15th hole. Irishman Padraig Harrington, after a spectacular front nine and birdie surge up to 10-under, saw his hopes unravel.

Johnson hacked a tee shot that led to a double-bogey, opening the door for Cabrera.

Meanwhile, Cabrera seized the moment. Trailing by two after Harrington’s birdie on No. 14, the Argentine responded with his own birdie on 15–snatching the lead as Harrington faltered.

From there, Cabrera remained composed, wrapping up his round with a 3-under‑69 to finish at 8-under‑280, one stroke clear of both Harrington and Thomas Bjørn.

Cabrera’s Emotional Triumph

For Cabrera, the win was more than a golf achievement. It was a personal redemption. He served approximately 30 months in an Argentine prison after domestic violence convictions and was granted conditional parole in August 2023.

His return to competitive golf has been closely watched. Cabrera expressed that he “felt very emotional” and admitted that “maybe you cannot see, but I’m very very emotional inside. Especially after all of the things that I went through.”

This victory also places Cabrera among elite company. He is the first since the early 1990s to sweep the first two senior majors of the season in consecutive weeks.

He joins the likes of Lee Trevino, Bernhard Langer, Alex Cejka, and Steve Stricker.

While Cabrera celebrated, the tournament’s narrative was equally defined by Harrington’s unexpected collapse.

Holding a two-stroke advantage and bogey-free until the 15th, the veteran golfer’s “mental blip” underlined the immense pressure of major Championship golf.

Harrington acknowledged his struggles candidly: “I’ve had a lifelong problem with getting confident and cocky…I just totally didn’t get into it enough and then panicked at the last minute and hit a big hook.”

His double-bogey on 15 proved decisive, ultimately costing him the title and leaving him in a tie for second with Bjørn at 7-under.

Legacy, Redemption, and Complexity

Ángel Cabrera’s recent triumphs are best understood within the broader context of his golfing legacy, personal redemption, and the complexities surrounding his public image.

A decorated player, Cabrera is a former U.S. Open (2007) and Masters (2009) champion, and notably the first Argentine to win both prestigious titles. His resurgence on the senior circuit underscores his enduring talent and competitive spirit.

The Senior PGA Championship, one of five major championships on the PGA Tour Champions since its inception in 1937, has now seen Cabrera become only the fifth player since 1990 to win the first two majors of the season, and the first to achieve this in consecutive weeks.

However, Cabrera’s recent success also reignites debate over the ethics of celebrating athletes with troubled pasts.

His history of domestic violence convictions and recent release from prison has led to criticism and concern, with outlets like The Washington Post noting how these issues complicate the public perception of his comeback.

As such, Cabrera’s story remains as much about personal reckoning as it is about professional resurgence.