LSU Golfer Makes History as Iceland’s First-Ever U.S. Open Competitor

Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson’s U.S. Open debut didn’t end with a weekend tee time, but that hardly changes the significance of what the 20-year-old accomplished at Shinnecock Hills.

The LSU golfer became the first player from Iceland to compete in the U.S. Open after successfully navigating final qualifying earlier this month. While Sveinsson missed the cut in his major championship debut, his appearance alone represented a milestone for golf in a country where the outdoor season lasts only a few months each year.

Sveinsson’s journey from Iceland’s harsh winters to one of golf’s grandest stages has become an inspiring story for young golfers throughout his home country.

Golf in Iceland Comes With Unique Challenges

Unlike many of the world’s top golf-producing nations, Iceland is not known as a year-round golf destination. While the country has thousands of active golfers and dozens of courses, the climate presents obvious obstacles for anyone hoping to develop into an elite player.

Long winters and limited daylight mean aspiring golfers often have to find creative ways to practice. Sveinsson grew up doing exactly that.

As a child, he would continue working on his game even when snow covered the ground. Family members have recalled seeing him clear snow away from practice areas just to spend time putting. Indoor facilities, launch monitors, and hitting nets became essential parts of his development when outdoor golf wasn’t possible.

That dedication became a defining characteristic of his rise through the amateur ranks. While many young athletes spend winters away from their sport, Sveinsson found ways to keep improving regardless of the weather.

From Iceland to LSU

Sveinsson’s talent eventually began attracting attention outside of Iceland.

After finding success in international amateur events, he drew interest from college programs in the United States. He initially committed to East Tennessee State before ultimately joining LSU after coach Jake Amos moved to Baton Rouge.

During his collegiate career, Sveinsson has established himself as one of the top amateur golfers in the world. He earned tournament victories, posted multiple top-five finishes, and climbed near the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. His combination of power off the tee, a polished short game, and composure under pressure has helped him compete against some of the best young players in the sport.

Making History at Final Qualifying

Sveinsson earned his place at Shinnecock Hills through final qualifying in Ohio, where he survived a dramatic playoff to secure one of the available spots in the field.

The achievement made him the first golfer from Iceland to qualify for the U.S. Open, adding another chapter to the country’s growing golf history.

The moment was emotional not only for Sveinsson but also for the family members and supporters who had followed his journey from the beginning. Friends, relatives, coaches, and members of Iceland’s golf community celebrated as he secured the historic berth.

“I was following online, and then they had the playoff on the Golf Channel, so I could watch it on TV,” Halla said. “And then the golf association was streaming live on Instagram. So we had Golf Channel on the TV and Instagram on the phone. So I was with our older son and his girlfriend and my mother. And I basically didn’t know if I should scream or cry or laugh when it went through.”

Sveinsson’s dad was his caddie for the qualifier.

How Sveinsson Performed at the U.S. Open

Sveinsson’s historic U.S. Open debut proved to be a difficult learning experience against one of the strongest fields in golf.

His opening round was particularly tough. After weather delays forced him to return Friday morning to complete the round, Sveinsson signed for a 14-over-par 84. He started relatively steady, sitting just 2-over through five holes before disaster struck at the par-4 sixth. An out-of-bounds tee shot led to a quadruple-bogey 8, pushing him well over par.

He added another costly stretch on the back nine, including a triple bogey on the 15th hole, and finished the round near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Despite the difficult start, Sveinsson showed resilience in the second round. Beginning on the back nine, he posted a 6-over-par 41 on his opening nine holes before settling down and playing the front side in 1-over 36. He ultimately carded a 7-over-par 77, improving by seven strokes from his opening round.

Sveinsson recorded 11 pars and a birdie on Friday while avoiding the kind of big numbers that hurt him on Thursday. During the two days of competition, Sveinsson shot 21-over par and ultimately missed the weekend’s cut.

Why Sveinsson’s U.S. Open Appearance Matters

Although he won’t be around for the weekend rounds, Sveinsson’s impact on the championship extends beyond the leaderboard.

For young golfers in Iceland, his presence in the field serves as proof that reaching the highest levels of the sport is possible regardless of geography. Growing up on a remote island in the North Atlantic, far from the traditional centers of golf development, could easily have been viewed as a limitation.

“We’re so proud,” Halla Arnadottir, Sveinsson’s mother, said. “It’s a great honor for him, too. And for all the young kids back home and also kids his age and older to see it’s possible, even though you come from a small country, small island in the Atlantic. You can still do it, even though you just practice outdoors maybe a few months a year.

“If you have the dedication and focus, you can do it.”

Sveinsson’s golfing journey is still in its early stages. Missing the cut at Shinnecock Hills may sting in the short term, but becoming the first Icelander to compete in the U.S. Open is an accomplishment that will endure long after this week’s tournament is over.