Auburn Star Secures PGA Tour Status, Decides to Stay in School

Jackson Koivun, a standout sophomore at Auburn University, has etched his name in collegiate golf history.

In the 2024 season, he achieved an unprecedented feat by becoming the first player to sweep all four major collegiate golf awards in a single season: the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award, and Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award.

His stellar performance included leading Auburn to its first NCAA men’s golf team title, winning the SEC Championship by six strokes, and recording a school-record 69.475 stroke average over 40 rounds.

Koivun’s consistency was remarkable, with 12 top-six finishes in 13 starts.

Earning PGA Tour Status Through the Accelerated Program

Koivun’s exceptional collegiate achievements translated into success beyond the university circuit. Through the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program, Koivun accumulated the necessary 20 points to earn PGA Tour status.

His final point came with a top-10 finish at the NCAA Division I Championships, where he tied for fourth individually. This milestone made him the third player to secure a PGA Tour card through the Accelerated Program, following Gordon Sargent and Luke Clanton.

Despite the opportunity to join the PGA Tour immediately, Koivun has decided to return to Auburn for his junior season.

“I love Auburn and I think college golf is in such a good spot right now. I feel like it’s going to continually prepare me for the PGA TOUR,” Koivun said.

He believes that further development is essential before competing regularly at the professional level.

“I think there’s definitely some steps I need to take before I can come out here and compete with these guys week-in and week-out.”

Koivun’s decision mirrors that of Gordon Sargent, who also deferred his PGA Tour status to continue his collegiate career. This choice underscores a growing trend among top amateur golfers prioritizing personal and athletic development over immediate professional advancement.

Understanding the PGA Tour Uni. Accelerated Program

The PGA Tour University Accelerated Program was designed to fast-track the careers of elite amateur golfers by offering PGA Tour status before graduation.

Unlike the standard PGA Tour U rankings, which reward four-year collegiate performance, the Accelerated Program allows top underclassmen to earn PGA Tour cards by accumulating 20 points through high finishes in elite amateur events, collegiate achievements, and participation in major championships.

Koivun is now the third player to earn Tour status through this pathway. He follows in the footsteps of Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt) and Luke Clanton (Florida State).

In 2023, Sargent became the inaugural player to earn his PGA Tour card via the Accelerated Program. His achievements included winning the 2022 NCAA Championship, participating in the U.S. Open, and representing the U.S. in the Walker Cup and World Amateur Team Championships.

Despite earning his card, Sargent chose to return to Vanderbilt for his senior year, prioritizing further development before turning professional.

Clanton secured his PGA Tour membership in February 2025 after making the cut at the Cognizant Classic, which earned him the final point needed to reach the 20-point threshold. His points were accumulated through a combination of top finishes in PGA Tour events, including multiple top-10s, and achieving the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Clanton planned to finish his junior season at Florida State before transitioning to the PGA Tour.

According to PGA Tour, “Sargent and Clanton will have TOUR membership through the 2026 season.”

What’s Ahead for Koivun

As Koivun prepares for another season with the Auburn Tigers, his focus remains on contributing to the team’s success and honing his skills. His return is a significant boost for Auburn’s golf program, which aims to build on its recent national championship.

Koivun is poised to enter the professional ranks with both experience and momentum–positioning himself as one of golf’s most exciting young prospects.