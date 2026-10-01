2026 Bank of Utah Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, Pairings

The FedExCup Fall continues Thursday with the opening round of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

The tournament features a $6 million purse and a field that includes several established PGA Tour winners, emerging players and golfers trying to strengthen their playing status for the 2027 season.

Michael Brennan returns to Black Desert as the defending champion after earning his first PGA Tour victory at the event last year. Brennan will begin his title defense alongside Jackson Koivun and Ben James, with the trio scheduled to start from the 10th tee at 10:08 a.m. ET.

Thursday Tee Times and Pairings

Here is a look at the pairings for Round 1 of the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

All times Eastern.

Morning Wave

9:35 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley

9:35 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Patton Kizzire, Dylan Wu, Johnny Keefer

9:46 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Rafael Campos, Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers

9:46 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

9:57 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Mark Hubbard, David Lipsky, David Skinns

9:57 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Max Greyserman, Rasmus Højgaard, Jackson Suber

10:08 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Garrick Higgo, Kevin Yu, Aaron Wise

10:08 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Ben James

10:19 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Davis Thompson, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger

10:19 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Neal Shipley

10:30 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

10:30 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Will Gordon

10:41 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Rico Hoey

10:41 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips

10:52 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Michael Thompson, Haotong Li, Jeffrey Kang

10:52 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Patrick Fishburn, Trace Crowe, Kensei Hirata

11:03 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson, Matt Snyder

11:03 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Jimmy Stanger, David Ford, Kihei Akina (a)

11:14 a.m. – Tee No. 1: Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan, Seonghyeon An (a)

11:14 a.m. – Tee No. 10: Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Bowen Mauss (a)

Afternoon Wave

2:30 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Harry Higgs, Taylor Moore, Hank Lebioda

2:30 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith

2:41 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Ben Martin, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker

2:41 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Matthieu Pavon, Tyler Duncan, Ben Silverman

2:52 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Zach Bauchou

2:52 p.m. – Tee No. 10: C.T. Pan, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, John Parry

3:03 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Max Homa

3:03 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Cam Davis, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

3:14 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, Eric Cole

3:14 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

3:25 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Emiliano Grillo, Pierceson Coody, Takumi Kanaya

3:25 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Nick Dunlap, Lee Hodges, Ben Kohles

3:36 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Chad Ramey, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

3:36 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson, Austin Smotherman

3:47 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Kristoffer Ventura, A.J. Ewart, Rhett Rasmussen

3:47 p.m. – Tee No. 10: David Lingmerth, Marco Penge, Isaiah Salinda

3:58 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Luke Clanton, Davis Chatfield, Tyson Shelley

3:58 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Hayden Springer, Marcelo Rozo, Boston Bracken (a)

4:09 p.m. – Tee No. 1: Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Carson Lundell

4:09 p.m. – Tee No. 10: Zecheng Dou, Gordon Sargent, Zach Johnson

Brennan Returns as Defending Champion

Brennan’s return provides one of the central storylines entering the Bank of Utah Championship. A year ago, Brennan arrived at Black Desert Resort on a sponsor exemption and proceeded to turn the opportunity into a career-changing week.

Playing in his first PGA Tour start as a professional, the former Wake Forest standout finished 22-under par and defeated Rico Hoey by four strokes to capture his first PGA Tour title. The victory also earned Brennan a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

Brennan’s combination of length and control proved particularly well suited to Black Desert’s Tom Weiskopf-designed layout, which winds through black lava fields against the red-rock landscape of southern Utah. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Total during his victory and ranked second in driving distance.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Brennan said in 2025. “Winning golf tournaments is one of the better feelings in the world. It takes a lot to play professional golf, and I have such a great team behind me.”

That win represented the culmination of a rapid rise through professional golf. Brennan had already won three times in a four-tournament stretch on PGA Tour Americas before receiving his sponsor invitation.

Brennan returns as the defending champion and, after also winning the Wyndham Championship in August, the highest-ranked player in this week’s field.