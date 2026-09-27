Bank of Utah Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, How to Watch

The PGA Tour heads to Southern Utah for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, with a 120-player field set to compete at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

The tournament runs from Oct. 1-4 and is part of the FedExCup Fall schedule. Players will compete for a $6 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.

Black Desert Resort provides one of the Tour’s more distinctive settings, with the Tom Weiskopf-designed course surrounded by Southern Utah’s red-rock landscape and lava fields. For the 2026 tournament, the course is listed at 7,421 yards and will play to a par 71.

Michael Brennan returns as the defending champion after earning his first PGA Tour victory at Black Desert in 2025.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible group of PGA Tour players teeing it up in next week’s Bank of Utah Championship,” Ashley Dove, Executive Director of the Bank of Utah Championship, said.

“The strength of this year’s field is a tremendous reflection of how quickly the championship has grown, with major champions, multiple-time PGA Tour winners, some of the game’s most recognizable names and a strong contingent of Utah players.

“Fans are going to have an unforgettable opportunity to experience world-class golf up close at Black Desert.”

Full 2026 Bank of Utah Championship Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the Bank of Utah Championship:

Kihei Akina

Zach Bauchou

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Chandler Blanchet

Boston Bracken

Michael Brennan

Rafael Campos

Davis Chatfield

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Zecheng Dou

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

A.J. Ewart

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

David Ford

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Kensei Hirata

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach J. Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Jeffrey Kang

Johnny Keefer

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Christo Lamprecht

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Bowen Mauss

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Pontus Nyholm

C.T. Pan

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Marcelo Rozo

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Neal Shipley

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Jordan Smith

Austin Smotherman

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Erik van Rooyen

John VanDerLaan

Kristoffer Ventura

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Dylan Wu

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Kevin Yu

The alternate list is:

Kevin Streelman

Tyler Duncan

Will Gordon

Harry Higgs

S.Y. Noh

Troy Merritt

Adam Hadwin

Luke List

Jeremy Paul

Nick Hardy

Camilo Villegas

Jonathan Byrd

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Henrik Norlander

How to Watch the Bank of Utah Championship

Fans can follow the action throughout all four rounds on ESPN+ and Golf Channel, with coverage available from Thursday’s opening round through Sunday’s final round.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Featured Groups coverage begins at 6:45 a.m., with the World Feed beginning at 2 p.m. ESPN+ and Golf Channel will carry coverage.

Friday, Oct. 2: Featured Groups coverage begins at 6:45 a.m., followed by the World Feed at 2 p.m. ESPN+ and Golf Channel will carry coverage.

Saturday, Oct. 3: World Feed coverage begins at 2 p.m., with ESPN+ and Golf Channel providing coverage.

Sunday, Oct. 4: World Feed coverage begins at 2 p.m., with ESPN+ and Golf Channel carrying the final round.

All listed times are Mountain Time.