Bank of Utah Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, How to Watch

The PGA Tour heads to Southern Utah for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, with a 120-player field set to compete at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.
The tournament runs from Oct. 1-4 and is part of the FedExCup Fall schedule. Players will compete for a $6 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.
Black Desert Resort provides one of the Tour’s more distinctive settings, with the Tom Weiskopf-designed course surrounded by Southern Utah’s red-rock landscape and lava fields. For the 2026 tournament, the course is listed at 7,421 yards and will play to a par 71.
Michael Brennan returns as the defending champion after earning his first PGA Tour victory at Black Desert in 2025.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible group of PGA Tour players teeing it up in next week’s Bank of Utah Championship,” Ashley Dove, Executive Director of the Bank of Utah Championship, said.
“The strength of this year’s field is a tremendous reflection of how quickly the championship has grown, with major champions, multiple-time PGA Tour winners, some of the game’s most recognizable names and a strong contingent of Utah players.
“Fans are going to have an unforgettable opportunity to experience world-class golf up close at Black Desert.”
Full 2026 Bank of Utah Championship Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the Bank of Utah Championship:
Kihei Akina
Zach Bauchou
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Chandler Blanchet
Boston Bracken
Michael Brennan
Rafael Campos
Davis Chatfield
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Zecheng Dou
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
A.J. Ewart
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Steven Fisk
David Ford
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Kensei Hirata
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Ben James
Zach J. Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Jeffrey Kang
Johnny Keefer
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Ben Kohles
Jackson Koivun
Christo Lamprecht
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee
Haotong Li
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Bowen Mauss
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Taylor Moore
William Mouw
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Pontus Nyholm
C.T. Pan
John Parry
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Marco Penge
Paul Peterson
Chandler Phillips
Aldrich Potgieter
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Marcelo Rozo
Isaiah Salinda
Gordon Sargent
Adam Schenk
Neal Shipley
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Jordan Smith
Austin Smotherman
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Jackson Suber
Adam Svensson
Jesper Svensson
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Erik van Rooyen
John VanDerLaan
Kristoffer Ventura
Danny Walker
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Aaron Wise
Dylan Wu
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Kevin Yu
The alternate list is:
Kevin Streelman
Tyler Duncan
Will Gordon
Harry Higgs
S.Y. Noh
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Luke List
Jeremy Paul
Nick Hardy
Camilo Villegas
Jonathan Byrd
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Henrik Norlander
How to Watch the Bank of Utah Championship
Fans can follow the action throughout all four rounds on ESPN+ and Golf Channel, with coverage available from Thursday’s opening round through Sunday’s final round.
Thursday, Oct. 1: Featured Groups coverage begins at 6:45 a.m., with the World Feed beginning at 2 p.m. ESPN+ and Golf Channel will carry coverage.
Friday, Oct. 2: Featured Groups coverage begins at 6:45 a.m., followed by the World Feed at 2 p.m. ESPN+ and Golf Channel will carry coverage.
Saturday, Oct. 3: World Feed coverage begins at 2 p.m., with ESPN+ and Golf Channel providing coverage.
Sunday, Oct. 4: World Feed coverage begins at 2 p.m., with ESPN+ and Golf Channel carrying the final round.
All listed times are Mountain Time.
Bank of Utah Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, How to Watch