2026 Bank of Utah Championship: Friday Tee Times, Pairings

The Bank of Utah Championship moves into Friday with a crowded leaderboard and little room for error after Black Desert Resort surrendered plenty of low numbers in the opening round.

Zach Bauchou emerged from Thursday with the outright lead after firing a career-low 9-under 62, but he has little separation from the pack.

Eight players finished just one shot behind him at 8-under 63, setting up a second round in which the leaderboard could change quickly.

Bauchou Takes Control With Career-Best Round

Bauchou birdied each of his final two holes, making a 12-foot putt at the par-3 17th before reaching the 602-yard par-5 18th in two and two-putting from 25 feet for another birdie.

His 62 was the lowest PGA Tour round of his career and gave him his first 18-hole lead on Tour.

The timing could be especially important for Bauchou. He entered the tournament at No. 86 in the FedExCup standings, with the top 100 after the FedExCup Fall retaining full PGA Tour status for 2027.

Jordan Smith was also making big moves on the course.

The Englishman was already making a late push when he drained a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 8. He then produced the shot of the round on the par-5 ninth, holing his second shot from 238 yards for an albatross. The spectacular finish pushed Smith to an 8-under 63 and within one shot of Bauchou.

Smith gets an early opportunity to continue that momentum Friday. He is scheduled to start at 9:35 a.m. ET from the first tee alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd.

Elsewhere, Nick Taylor also finished Thursday in style. Taylor made a 50-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 64, joining a group at 7-under that included Christiaan Bezuidenhout and defending champion Michael Brennan.

Brennan’s 64 kept him firmly in contention as he attempts to successfully defend the tournament that helped launch his PGA Tour career.

Friday Tee Times for the Bank of Utah Championship

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the Bank of Utah Championship:

*All times Eastern