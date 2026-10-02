2026 Bank of Utah Championship: Friday Tee Times, Pairings

The Bank of Utah Championship moves into Friday with a crowded leaderboard and little room for error after Black Desert Resort surrendered plenty of low numbers in the opening round.
Zach Bauchou emerged from Thursday with the outright lead after firing a career-low 9-under 62, but he has little separation from the pack.
Eight players finished just one shot behind him at 8-under 63, setting up a second round in which the leaderboard could change quickly.
Bauchou Takes Control With Career-Best Round
Bauchou birdied each of his final two holes, making a 12-foot putt at the par-3 17th before reaching the 602-yard par-5 18th in two and two-putting from 25 feet for another birdie.
His 62 was the lowest PGA Tour round of his career and gave him his first 18-hole lead on Tour.
The timing could be especially important for Bauchou. He entered the tournament at No. 86 in the FedExCup standings, with the top 100 after the FedExCup Fall retaining full PGA Tour status for 2027.
Jordan Smith was also making big moves on the course.
The Englishman was already making a late push when he drained a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 8. He then produced the shot of the round on the par-5 ninth, holing his second shot from 238 yards for an albatross. The spectacular finish pushed Smith to an 8-under 63 and within one shot of Bauchou.
Smith gets an early opportunity to continue that momentum Friday. He is scheduled to start at 9:35 a.m. ET from the first tee alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd.
Elsewhere, Nick Taylor also finished Thursday in style. Taylor made a 50-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 64, joining a group at 7-under that included Christiaan Bezuidenhout and defending champion Michael Brennan.
Brennan’s 64 kept him firmly in contention as he attempts to successfully defend the tournament that helped launch his PGA Tour career.
Friday Tee Times for the Bank of Utah Championship
Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the Bank of Utah Championship:
*All times Eastern
- 9:35 a.m. (Tee 1): Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 9:35 a.m. (Tee 10): Harry Higgs, Taylor Moore, Hank Lebioda
- 9:46 a.m. (Tee 1): Matthieu Pavon, Tyler Duncan, Ben Silverman
- 9:46 a.m. (Tee 10): Ben Martin, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker
- 9:57 a.m. (Tee 1): Nick Hardy, John Parry
- 9:57 a.m. (Tee 10): Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Zach Bauchou
- 10:08 a.m. (Tee 1): Cam Davis, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
- 10:08 a.m. (Tee 10): Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
- 10:19 a.m. (Tee 1): Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman
- 10:19 a.m. (Tee 10): Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, Eric Cole
- 10:30 a.m. (Tee 1): Nick Dunlap, Lee Hodges, Ben Kohles
- 10:30 a.m. (Tee 10): Emiliano Grillo, Pierceson Coody, Takumi Kanaya
- 10:41 a.m. (Tee 1): Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson, Austin Smotherman
- 10:41 a.m. (Tee 10): Chad Ramey, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower
- 10:52 a.m. (Tee 1): David Lingmerth, Marco Penge, Isaiah Salinda
- 10:52 a.m. (Tee 10): Kristoffer Ventura, A.J. Ewart, Rhett Rasmussen
- 11:03 a.m. (Tee 1): Hayden Springer, Marcelo Rozo, Boston Bracken (a)
- 11:03 a.m. (Tee 10): Luke Clanton, Davis Chatfield, Tyson Shelley
- 11:14 a.m. (Tee 1): Zecheng Dou, Gordon Sargent, Zach Johnson
- 11:14 a.m. (Tee 10): Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Carson Lundell
- 2:30 p.m. (Tee 1): Patton Kizzire, Dylan Wu, Johnny Keefer
- 2:30 p.m. (Tee 10): Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley
- 2:41 p.m. (Tee 1): Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 2:41 p.m. (Tee 10): Rafael Campos, Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers
- 2:52 p.m. (Tee 1): Max Greyserman, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jackson Suber
- 2:52 p.m. (Tee 10): Mark Hubbard, David Lipsky, David Skinns
- 3:03 p.m. (Tee 1): Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Ben James
- 3:03 p.m. (Tee 10): Garrick Higgo, Kevin Yu, Aaron Wise
- 3:14 p.m. (Tee 1): Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Neal Shipley
- 3:14 p.m. (Tee 10): Davis Thompson, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger
- 3:25 p.m. (Tee 1): Zac Blair, Max McGreevy, Will Gordon
- 3:25 p.m. (Tee 10): Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
- 3:36 p.m. (Tee 1): Joel Dahmen, Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips
- 3:36 p.m. (Tee 10): Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Rico Hoey
- 3:47 p.m. (Tee 1): Patrick Fishburn, Trace Crowe, Kensei Hirata
- 3:47 p.m. (Tee 10): Michael Thompson, Haotong Li, Jeffrey Kang
- 3:58 p.m. (Tee 1): Jimmy Stanger, David Ford, Kihei Akina (a)
- 3:58 p.m. (Tee 10): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson, Matt Snyder
- 4:09 p.m. (Tee 1): Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Bowen Mauss (a)
- 4:09 p.m. (Tee 10): Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan, Seonghyeon An (a)
2026 Bank of Utah Championship: Friday Tee Times, Pairings