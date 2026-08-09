Beau Hossler & Girlfriend Ashley Haight: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beau Hossler is currently chasing the biggest breakthrough of his PGA Tour career at the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where he enters the final round tied for the lead at 16-under. Hossler is seeking his first PGA Tour victory at Sedgefield Country Club, while also fighting to keep his season alive after entering the tournament No. 122 in the FedExCup standings.

Hossler has shared the lead with Michael Brennan heading into Sunday’s final round. A victory would give him the result he needs to reach the FedExCup Playoffs. After his opening-round 61, Hossler made his approach clear, saying, “Try and win a golf tournament, that’s all there is to it.”

While Hossler’s golf is the main focus at the Wyndham Championship, his personal life has also attracted attention over the years. He has been dating Ashley Haight since their college days at the University of Texas. Here are five key facts about their relationship.

1. Beau Hossler and Ashley Haight Met at Texas

Hossler and Haight first met at the University of Texas at Austin in 2016. Hossler was a freshman on the men’s golf team, while Haight was a sophomore on the women’s golf team.

The two met at a university party where members of both golf teams were present. Their shared connection to golf provided an early link between them.

They eventually began dating in 2017.

2. Beau Hossler and Ashley Haight Have Been Together Since 2017

Hossler and Haight have been together for nearly nine years. Their relationship began before Hossler established himself as a PGA Tour player and has continued throughout his professional career.

As of the latest information provided from early 2026, the two remain together. There has been no engagement or wedding announcement.

Their relationship has therefore spanned Hossler’s transition from college golf into professional competition and his continued pursuit of his first PGA Tour title.

3. Ashley Haight Works in Marketing

Haight has built a career away from professional golf. She is a graduate of the University of Texas and works as a marketing manager for a technology company.

Although Hossler’s career has placed him in the spotlight, Haight’s professional background is outside the golf industry.

She has nevertheless remained connected to Hossler’s career and has supported him at tournaments throughout his time on the PGA Tour.

4. Ashley Haight Is Also a Golfer

Golf is something Hossler and Haight have shared since their university days.

Haight played women’s college golf at Texas and has continued playing the sport. She has competed in various amateur tournaments and remains an active golfer.

She has also appeared in Hossler’s tournament galleries, including dating back to his PGA Tour debut at Pebble Beach in 2018.

That gives the couple a shared understanding of the demands and travel associated with competitive golf.

5. Beau Hossler and Ashley Haight Have a Cat Named Disco

Hossler and Haight also share a cat named Disco. The couple has regularly posted about their pet on social media.

The detail has become another part of their long-running relationship, which began while both were connected to the Texas golf programs.

For now, however, Hossler’s attention is firmly on the Wyndham Championship. He enters the final round tied with Brennan at 16-under and needs a victory to move into the FedExCup Playoffs.

With his season on the line, Hossler has the opportunity to turn nearly a decade of PGA Tour competition into his first career victory.