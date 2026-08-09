Beau Hossler Receives Rare Ruling After Toddler Incident at Wyndham Championship

Beau Hossler enters the final round of the 2026 Wyndham Championship with a share of the lead after a weather-disrupted Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. Hossler followed rounds of 61 and 67 with a 4-under 66 in the third round to reach 16-under.

Hossler shares the lead with Michael Brennan heading into Sunday. Tom Kim is one shot behind at 15-under, while Alex Smalley and Alex Noren are tied at 14-under. Hossler will play the final round alongside Brennan, with the co-leaders scheduled to tee off at 1:55 p.m. ET.

The tournament is also the final event of the PGA Tour regular season, making the leaderboard particularly important for players fighting for playoff positions. Hossler entered the week No. 122 in the FedExCup standings and needs a victory to reach the playoffs, while Brennan entered No. 105 and also has a postseason opportunity with a strong finish.

Beau Hossler Gets Relief After Toddler Steps on Lie

Beau Hossler received free relief after a toddler accidentally stepped on the area where his golf ball had been lying during Saturday’s third round, according to James Colgan of “GOLF.com.”

Play was suspended because of approaching storms as Hossler reached the 18th fairway. After marking his ball with a white flag and picking it up, Hossler encountered a young girl who had crossed the ropeline into the field of play.

The girl tripped while walking through the grass and stepped on the spot where Hossler’s ball had been.

When play resumed, Hossler called over a rules official to explain what happened.

“She didn’t step on the ball, I had already picked it up, but she stepped on it,” Hossler told the official. “That’s why this tee that I just picked up was all the way in there, because she’d stepped on it.”

The official initially questioned where the girl had stepped, saying, “It looked like she was on this side of the flag from the video we saw.”

Hossler clarified the situation, saying, “Look, I’m not saying it’s better or worse, I was just letting you know that that area, after picking up the ball, she was standing on it. It was sitting like every other lie, just halfway down.”

The official ultimately agreed with Hossler and allowed him to move his ball a few inches to restore its lie to its state before the incident.

Hossler took advantage of the relief, hitting his approach from 190 yards to about 50 feet before making two putts for par. The par allowed him to maintain his share of the lead heading into Sunday.

Beau Hossler Enters Final Round With Lead

The ruling helped preserve Hossler’s strong position after a difficult third round that included two weather delays. He shot a 66 with five birdies and one bogey.

Hossler’s third-round statistics included 72.22% greens in regulation and 100% scrambling. He also gained 2.805 strokes putting during the round.

Throughout the tournament, Hossler has gained 12.879 strokes overall, tied for first, with 7.652 strokes gained on the putting stroke. He has made 17 birdies and only three bogeys through three rounds.

Hossler also ended Saturday with a 31-hole bogey-free streak after making bogey on the par-3 16th. He then faced another delay after his tee shot on No. 17 found thick rough before making par.

“That might be the hardest two-putt on the PGA TOUR right there. Was really glad to get that down in two and give myself a chance for tomorrow. But very chaotic day, and just glad to make it through,” Hossler said.

He added, “I’ve played a lot of good golf in my career. I’ve won a lot of golf tournaments. I haven’t done it at this level yet. I know it’s going to be a challenge.”

Hossler and Brennan will now play together in the final round, with both needing a strong finish for their respective playoff situations. Hossler’s only mathematical route into the FedExCup playoffs is a victory, making Sunday’s final round particularly important.