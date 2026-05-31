Ben Griffin and Dana Myeroff Griffin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Griffin remains in contention during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, continuing a season that has elevated him among the top players in professional golf. The PGA Tour star has become one of the sport’s most notable success stories after returning from a brief departure from professional golf and climbing into the upper tier of the world rankings.

While Griffin’s success on the course has attracted significant attention, his wife, Dana Myeroff Griffin, has been a constant presence throughout his journey. As Griffin battles near the top of the leaderboard in Fort Worth, here are five key facts about the couple.

1. Dana Myeroff Griffin Works in the Technology Industry

Dana Myeroff Griffin has built a successful career outside golf.

Originally from Chardon, Ohio, she graduated from Lehigh University with degrees in business information systems and accounting.

She began her career at Ernst & Young before moving into the technology sector. She currently works as a senior customer success manager at Workday, an enterprise software company.

In addition to her corporate career, Dana also operates a ShopMy page, where she shares curated product recommendations through a personalized digital storefront.

2. Ben Griffin and Dana Myeroff Griffin Married in Palm Beach

The couple married on December 6 in Palm Beach, Florida, after becoming engaged in July 2024.

Their wedding took place at The Colony Hotel and featured a “refined tropical luxury” theme.

The ceremony included personalized vows and welcomed approximately 125 guests. The event also featured unique Palm Beach-inspired elements, including live flamingos during the cocktail hour.

The wedding came after two years of dating and marked a major milestone during one of the busiest periods of Griffin’s golf career.

3. Ben Griffin Chose His Wedding Over a Tiger Woods Invitation

One of the most notable moments surrounding the couple’s wedding involved Tiger Woods.

According to the information provided, Griffin received a personal invitation from Woods to compete in the Hero World Challenge after his breakthrough PGA Tour season.

However, the tournament conflicted with the couple’s wedding date.

The date had been selected before Griffin’s rapid rise up the rankings and before he earned eligibility for the event. Rather than alter wedding plans, Griffin chose to keep his commitment to Dana and proceed with the ceremony.

4. Doug Sieg Played a Major Role in Ben Griffin’s Comeback

The person who officiated the wedding also played a significant role in Griffin’s professional journey.

Doug Sieg, CEO of investment management firm Lord Abbett, helped support Griffin during a difficult period in his career.

In 2021, Griffin stepped away from professional golf and worked as a mortgage loan officer. Sieg later provided financial backing that helped Griffin return to competitive golf.

Because of that relationship, Griffin and Dana asked Sieg to officiate their wedding ceremony.

His involvement reflected the importance of the support system that helped Griffin restart his professional career.

5. Ben Griffin and Dana Myeroff Griffin Founded a Charitable Foundation

The couple used their wedding as an opportunity to launch a charitable initiative.

Instead of creating a traditional wedding registry, they encouraged guests to contribute to the newly established Ben and Dana Griffin Foundation.

The foundation focuses on supporting youth sports programs and helping provide opportunities for young athletes.

The decision reflected a shared commitment to giving back through sports.

As Griffin continues his pursuit of another strong finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the couple’s story extends beyond golf. From Dana’s corporate career and entrepreneurial projects to their charitable efforts and Griffin’s comeback journey, the pair have continued building a partnership that has grown alongside one of the PGA Tour’s fastest-rising careers.