PGA Tour Makes Final-Round Decision as Dangerous Winds Slam Bermuda

The PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship will not conclude as scheduled on Sunday, after powerful winds forced tournament officials to cancel the entire final round at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph made conditions too difficult for competition, leaving Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman tied atop the leaderboard at 16-under par with 18 holes remaining.

Tournament officials initially attempted to work around the approaching weather by moving Sunday’s tee times earlier. However, deteriorating conditions prevented a single shot from being played.

According to PGA Tour Communications on X, officials determined that conditions were unlikely to improve enough to safely resume competition.

The Tour is expected to provide an update on plans for Monday’s final round no later than 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Dangerous Winds Force PGA Tour to Cancel Sunday’s Final Round

The weather had been a concern throughout the week at Port Royal, a coastal layout known for its exposure to strong Atlantic winds. By Sunday morning, however, conditions had become significantly more challenging.

The PGA Tour had adjusted its schedule in anticipation of the approaching weather, with the final group originally expected to tee off at 8:46 a.m. ET. Officials announced an initial delay around 6 a.m. ET as gusts exceeded 40 mph.

Approximately two hours later, the PGA Tour Rules Committee determined that competition could not proceed.

According to Golf Channel, Monday’s forecast also presents potential challenges, with scattered showers and wind gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon.

Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman Battled Saturday’s Winds to Share Lead

Before Sunday’s postponement, Power and Smotherman had positioned themselves for a dramatic finish after navigating increasingly difficult conditions during Saturday’s third round.

Power carded a 4-under 67, while Smotherman posted a 5-under 66, leaving both players at 16-under 197 through 54 holes.

Power made his biggest move late in the round, overcoming a two-shot deficit with a crucial birdie at the par-5 17th hole.

The Irishman hit two 5-woods into the strong crosswind, reaching the green and leaving himself approximately 40 feet for eagle. He converted a two-putt birdie before closing with a par to catch Smotherman.

Afterward, Power acknowledged just how difficult the conditions had become.

“Today was proper wind, at least for me,” Power said.

Power explained that Port Royal’s elevation changes and uneven lies made controlling ball flight especially difficult. Even with his experience playing in windy conditions in Ireland, the course presented a different challenge.

Smotherman experienced similar problems during the closing stretch.

After making an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole, Smotherman struggled to manage the increasingly unpredictable wind on the back nine.

At the par-3 16th, his controlled 7-iron traveled approximately 35 yards beyond the intended landing area into a bunker. He eventually escaped with a bogey.

Smotherman recovered to save par from 10 feet at the 18th, preserving his share of the lead heading into the postponed final round.

Leaderboard Remains Crowded Entering Final Round

Taylor Moore, Corey Conners and Ben Silverman are tied for third at 14-under par, while 12 players are within four strokes of the lead.

Moore shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to move into contention, while Conners and Silverman each recorded rounds of 2-under 69 despite the challenging conditions.

The weather could make the final round especially unpredictable if play resumes Monday. With strong winds potentially limiting birdie opportunities, avoiding costly mistakes could become more important than aggressive scoring.

“With the wind up again, it’s just going to be more of the same. Don’t try to take on too much and just hang in there,” Power said.

Port Royal has also developed a reputation for competitive finishes. This marks the third consecutive year that the Bermuda Championship has featured two players sharing the lead after 54 holes.