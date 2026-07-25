3M Open Delivers Brutal Friday as Notable Names Miss the Cut

With the cut settling at 2-under par, several established PGA Tour veterans and rising stars narrowly missed advancing, while others struggled to recover from difficult opening rounds.

Former champions, Ryder Cup veterans and some of the game’s most promising young talents will now shift their focus to next week’s event after falling short in Minnesota.

Notable PGA Tour Stars Miss the Cut

One of the biggest surprises was Tony Finau, who has enjoyed plenty of success at TPC Twin Cities throughout his career. Finau opened with a disappointing 74 before improving with a 69 on Friday, but his 1-over total of 143 left him three shots outside the cut line.

Another headline-making exit came from Max Homa, who continues to search for consistency during the 2026 season. Homa posted rounds of 72 and 74 to finish at 4-over par, never finding the momentum needed to make a charge on Friday.

Former world No. 1 amateur Nick Dunlap also missed the weekend after rounds of 73-70 left him at 1-over.

Olympian Sungjae Im was another unexpected casualty. The South Korean star carded consecutive rounds of 71 and 70 to finish at 1-under, just one shot shy of extending his tournament.

Veterans Matt Kuchar, Andrew Putnam, Luke List, Justin Lower, David Lipsky, and Tom Hoge also packed their bags early after failing to reach the 2-under benchmark.

Young Talent Falls Short

Several of golf’s brightest young players came agonizingly close to making the weekend but ultimately came up just short.

Rookie sensation Luke Clanton finished at 2-under after rounds of 72 and 68, matching several other players who narrowly missed advancing.

Fellow young stars Gordon Sargent, Max McGreevy, Mac Meissner, William Mouw, Rasmus Højgaard, and Keita Nakajima also ended at 2-under but were unable to survive the cut.

Among the amateurs, Preston Stout, Ryder Cowan, and Sihan Sandhu all showed flashes throughout the opening two rounds but were unable to secure weekend tee times.

Strong Friday Rounds Weren’t Enough

Several players mounted impressive comeback attempts after difficult opening rounds, only to come up a few strokes short.

South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter produced one of Friday’s lowest rounds with a brilliant 7-under 65 after opening with a 77. Despite the dramatic turnaround, his even-par total wasn’t enough to reach the weekend.

Similarly, Dylan Wu rebounded from a 75 with a 67, Johnny Keefer fired a 66 after an opening 76, Ryan Brehm rallied from 74 to 66, Davis Riley improved from 76 to 68, and Patrick Rodgers answered a first-round 77 with a 69.

While each delivered impressive bounce-back performances, the damage from Thursday proved too much to overcome.

Several others, including Pierceson Coody, Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber, Karl Vilips, and Thorbjørn Olesen, also experienced significant swings between rounds but ultimately fell on the wrong side of the cut line.

Veterans and Former Winners Exit Early

Experience offered little advantage during the opening two rounds, as several longtime PGA Tour veterans were sent home.

Former FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker finished at 8-over after rounds of 76 and 74, while Charley Hoffman, Cameron Champ, Peter Malnati, Aaron Wise, and Ben Martin also failed to advance.

Canadian veterans Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson, Ben Silverman, and Jeevan Sihota likewise saw their weeks end on Friday.

Elsewhere, Harry Higgs, Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Taylor Moore, Joe Highsmith, Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Christo Lamprecht, Alejandro Tosti, Danny Walker, David Skinns, Rafael Campos, Jeremy Paul, Stephan Jaeger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Marcelo Rozo, Hayden Springer, Ben James, Paul Peterson, Cam Davis, Nick Hardy, Brice Garnett, Cameron Champ, Cooper Schultz, Thomas Campbell, Stefano Mazzoli, Kensei Hirata, and Nicholas Lindheim all missed the cut as well.

The only player who did not complete 36 holes was Patton Kizzire, who withdrew after an opening-round 77.