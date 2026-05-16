Big Names Sent Home After Dramatic Second Round at the PGA Championship

Round two of the 2026 PGA Championship delivered quite the shake-up at the top of the leaderboard. Unfortunately, several of golf’s biggest names found themselves heading home early after missing the cut.
With Friday’s round complete, the projected cut line settled at 4-over par, cutting the original 156-player field down to the low 70 scorers and ties ahead of Saturday’s moving day.
Who Made the Cut at the PGA Championship
Unexpectedly, it was Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy sharing the lead as the PGA Championship heads into the weekend. Neither player was considered among the tournament favorites before the opening round, but both played steady golf over the first two days to climb into position for the biggest weekend of their careers.
Several big names names remain in contention despite sitting a few shots back. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut at 2-under alongside Justin Thomas and Ludvig Åberg. Meanwhile, major champions Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Jason Day sit at 1-under and remain within striking distance entering the weekend.
The cut line also created some tension on Friday afternoon. Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth all narrowly survived at 1-over, keeping their hopes alive for a weekend push.
Full List of Names Who Made the Cut
-4
- Alex Smalley
- Maverick McNealy
-3
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Chris Gotterup
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Stephan Jaeger
- Min Woo Lee
- Max Greyserman
-2
- Cameron Young
- Justin Thomas
- Scottie Scheffler
- David Puig
- Harris English
- Si Woo Kim
- Ludvig Aberg
-1
- Andrew Novak
- Kurt Kitayama
- Aaron Rai
- Jason Day
- Patrick Cantlay
- Jon Rahm
E
- Andrew Putnam
- Haotong Li
- Patrick Reed
- Rico Hoey
- Cameron Smith
- Ryan Fox
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Daniel Hiller
+1
- Ben Kern
- Nick Taylor
- Corey Conners
- Collin Morikawa
- Matti Schmid
- Ben Griffin
- Ryan Gerard
- Sahith Theegala
- Bud Cauley
- Rickie Fowler
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Jordan Spieth
+2
- Dustin Johnson
- Casey Jarvis
- Matt Wallace
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Sam Stevens
- Chandler Blanchet
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Denny McCarthy
- Tom Hoge
- Joaquin Niemann
- Keith Mitchell
- Sam Burns
- Kazuki Higa
- Mikael Lindberg
+3
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Sami Valimaki
- Justin Rose
- Brian Harman
- Daniel Brown
- Chris Kirk
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Padraig Harrington
- Michael Kim
- John Parry
- Luke Donald
- Elvis Smylie
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Daniel Berger
- Shane Lowry
- Brian Campbell
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- William Mouw
- Taylor Pendrith
- John Keefer
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Michael Brennan
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Alex Noren
Who Didn’t Make the Cut at Aronimink
The list of players missing the cut turned out to be just as surprising as the leaderboard itself.
Among notable names who saw early exits were Bryson DeChambeau at 7-over, Viktor Hovland at 5-over, and Tyrrell Hatton, who also failed to advance. Fan favorites Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im narrowly missed the weekend after finishing at 5-over.
Perhaps the biggest surprise came from Max Homa, who struggled over both rounds and finished well outside the cut line at 12-over par. Veterans Adam Scott and Billy Horschel also failed to qualify for weekend play.
With an unlikely pair atop the leaderboard and many big names still chasing from behind, the stage is set for an unpredictable and exciting weekend at the PGA Championship.
Here’s a full list of those who did not make the cut:
+5
- Michael Block
- Sungjae Im
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jimmy Walker
- J.T. Poston
- Russell Henley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Andy Sullivan
- Garrick Higgo
- Wyndham Clark
- Thomas Detry
- Kota Kaneko
+6
- Jordan Gumberg
- David Lipsky
- Ben Polland
- Stewart Cink
- J.J. Spaun
- Pierceson Coody
- Viktor Hovland
- Adam Schenk
- Sepp Straka
- Keegan Bradley
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Max McGreevy
- Tyler Collet
- Brandt Snedeker
- Angel Ayora
+7
- Ricky Castillo
- Patrick Rodgers
- Travis Smyth
- Austin Smotherman
- Harry Hall
- Tom McKibbin
- Bryson DeChambeau
+8
- Steven Fisk
- Jason Dufner
- Adam Scott
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Billy Horschel
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Joe Highsmith
+9
- Garrett Sapp
- Y.E. Yang
- Lucas Glover
+10
- Nico Echavarria
- Jayden Schaper
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- Shaun Michael
+11
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Davis Riley
- Matt McCarty
- Paul McClure
+12
- Max Homa
- Jordan Smith
- Marco Penge
- Ian Holt
- Adrien Saddier
+14
- Zach Haynes
- Chris Gabriele
- Jared Jones
+15
- Austin Hurt
- Timothy Wiseman
- Francisco Bide
- Ryan Lenahan
+16
- Braden Shattuck
- Derek Berg
+17
- Ryan Vermeer
+18
- Michael Kartrude
- Jesse Droemer
+21
- Mark Geddes
+22
- Bryce Fisher
Big Names Sent Home After Dramatic Second Round at the PGA Championship