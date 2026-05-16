Big Names Sent Home After Dramatic Second Round at the PGA Championship

Round two of the 2026 PGA Championship delivered quite the shake-up at the top of the leaderboard. Unfortunately, several of golf’s biggest names found themselves heading home early after missing the cut.

With Friday’s round complete, the projected cut line settled at 4-over par, cutting the original 156-player field down to the low 70 scorers and ties ahead of Saturday’s moving day.

Who Made the Cut at the PGA Championship

Unexpectedly, it was Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy sharing the lead as the PGA Championship heads into the weekend. Neither player was considered among the tournament favorites before the opening round, but both played steady golf over the first two days to climb into position for the biggest weekend of their careers.

Several big names names remain in contention despite sitting a few shots back. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut at 2-under alongside Justin Thomas and Ludvig Åberg. Meanwhile, major champions Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Jason Day sit at 1-under and remain within striking distance entering the weekend.

The cut line also created some tension on Friday afternoon. Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth all narrowly survived at 1-over, keeping their hopes alive for a weekend push.

Full List of Names Who Made the Cut

-4

Alex Smalley

Maverick McNealy

-3

Hideki Matsuyama

Chris Gotterup

Aldrich Potgieter

Stephan Jaeger

Min Woo Lee

Max Greyserman

-2

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler

David Puig

Harris English

Si Woo Kim

Ludvig Aberg

-1

Andrew Novak

Kurt Kitayama

Aaron Rai

Jason Day

Patrick Cantlay

Jon Rahm

E

Andrew Putnam

Haotong Li

Patrick Reed

Rico Hoey

Cameron Smith

Ryan Fox

Ryo Hisatsune

Daniel Hiller

+1

Ben Kern

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa

Matti Schmid

Ben Griffin

Ryan Gerard

Sahith Theegala

Bud Cauley

Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

+2

Dustin Johnson

Casey Jarvis

Matt Wallace

Martin Kaymer

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Stevens

Chandler Blanchet

Alex Fitzpatrick

Denny McCarthy

Tom Hoge

Joaquin Niemann

Keith Mitchell

Sam Burns

Kazuki Higa

Mikael Lindberg

+3

Rasmus Hojgaard

Sami Valimaki

Justin Rose

Brian Harman

Daniel Brown

Chris Kirk

Kristoffer Reitan

Padraig Harrington

Michael Kim

John Parry

Luke Donald

Elvis Smylie

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Daniel Berger

Shane Lowry

Brian Campbell

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

William Mouw

Taylor Pendrith

John Keefer

Nicolai Hojgaard

Michael Brennan

Jhonattan Vegas

Alex Noren

Who Didn’t Make the Cut at Aronimink

The list of players missing the cut turned out to be just as surprising as the leaderboard itself.

Among notable names who saw early exits were Bryson DeChambeau at 7-over, Viktor Hovland at 5-over, and Tyrrell Hatton, who also failed to advance. Fan favorites Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im narrowly missed the weekend after finishing at 5-over.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came from Max Homa, who struggled over both rounds and finished well outside the cut line at 12-over par. Veterans Adam Scott and Billy Horschel also failed to qualify for weekend play.

With an unlikely pair atop the leaderboard and many big names still chasing from behind, the stage is set for an unpredictable and exciting weekend at the PGA Championship.

Here’s a full list of those who did not make the cut:

+5

Michael Block

Sungjae Im

Akshay Bhatia

Jimmy Walker

J.T. Poston

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Andy Sullivan

Garrick Higgo

Wyndham Clark

Thomas Detry

Kota Kaneko

+6

Jordan Gumberg

David Lipsky

Ben Polland

Stewart Cink

J.J. Spaun

Pierceson Coody

Viktor Hovland

Adam Schenk

Sepp Straka

Keegan Bradley

Tyrrell Hatton

Max McGreevy

Tyler Collet

Brandt Snedeker

Angel Ayora

+7

Ricky Castillo

Patrick Rodgers

Travis Smyth

Austin Smotherman

Harry Hall

Tom McKibbin

Bryson DeChambeau

+8

Steven Fisk

Jason Dufner

Adam Scott

Emiliano Grillo

Bernd Wiesberger

Billy Horschel

Jacob Bridgeman

Joe Highsmith

+9

Garrett Sapp

Y.E. Yang

Lucas Glover

+10

Nico Echavarria

Jayden Schaper

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Shaun Michael

+11

Michael Thorbjornsen

Davis Riley

Matt McCarty

Paul McClure

+12

Max Homa

Jordan Smith

Marco Penge

Ian Holt

Adrien Saddier

+14

Zach Haynes

Chris Gabriele

Jared Jones

+15

Austin Hurt

Timothy Wiseman

Francisco Bide

Ryan Lenahan

+16

Braden Shattuck

Derek Berg

+17

Ryan Vermeer

+18

Michael Kartrude

Jesse Droemer

+21

Mark Geddes

+22