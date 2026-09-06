$50 Million Golfer Skips the BMW PGA Championship in Fight for Tour Card

Billy Horschel is heading into an important stretch of the 2026 season with his PGA Tour status for next year still to be secured. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has endured a difficult campaign after returning from an injury-disrupted 2025 season.

The 39-year-old has also built a strong connection with the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Horschel has become a regular presence at the DP World Tour’s flagship event and has twice lifted the trophy during his career.

With the FedExCup Fall approaching, Horschel’s next tournaments could have a direct impact on his playing rights for the 2027 PGA Tour season. His career earnings have surpassed $50 million, underlining the length and success of his career.

Billy Horschel Skips BMW PGA Championship to Protect Tour Card

Billy Horschel will skip the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth despite being a two-time champion of the event, choosing instead to focus on the FedExCup Fall and his bid to retain his PGA Tour card.

Horschel currently sits 100th in the FedExCup standings. Only players inside the top 100 will retain full PGA Tour playing rights for the 2027 season, making the upcoming Fall Series particularly important for him.

Explaining the decision in a video posted on X, Horschel said his “not so stellar play” on the PGA Tour this year had forced him to miss the tournament.

“I’m devastated, I’m upset. It’s a decision that was really tough to make,” Horschel said.

He also acknowledged how much the BMW PGA Championship means to him after years of support from fans at Wentworth.

“I’m truly proud and honored to call myself a two-time champion of the event and I’m going to miss everyone over there this year,” he added.

Horschel’s 2026 season has included 23 starts, with his best result a T12 at the Wyndham Championship and three other top-20 finishes. He has yet to win this season.

His decision means he will prioritize the FedExCup Fall over an event where he has enjoyed considerable success.

Horschel first won the BMW PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a final-round 65 at Wentworth. He returned three years later and claimed his second title in 2024 after defeating Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a playoff.

BMW PGA Championship Still Features Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

The BMW PGA Championship is scheduled for September 17-20 at Wentworth, with a strong field set to compete in the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series event.

Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament alongside several major champions and leading names from both sides of the Atlantic.

Jon Rahm is also scheduled to play, while Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the other notable players in the field.

Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Padraig Harrington, and Luke Donald are also expected to compete.

For Horschel, missing Wentworth ends a run of regular appearances at one of his favorite tournaments.

He has spoken openly about his affection for the event and the reception he receives from the DP World Tour fans.

“I’m gonna miss playing Wentworth. I’m gonna miss seeing all the guys on the DP World Tour,” Horschel said.

His immediate focus, however, will be on the FedExCup Fall and improving his position inside the top 100. The results from that stretch will determine whether the eight-time PGA Tour winner keeps his status for 2027.

At 39, and with more than $50.1 million in career earnings, Horschel now faces a different kind of challenge, protecting his place on the PGA Tour after a season that has fallen short of his previous standards.