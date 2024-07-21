Billy Horschel’s Wife Brittany Offers Story of Golf, Sobriety & Inspiration

Billy Horschel’s wife Brittany Horschel shares the same passion for golf, and the two have even made history playing together in a DP World Tour event. Brittany’s impact goes beyond golf as she has been open about her battle with alcoholism.

As Billy continues playing on the PGA Tour, Brittany uses her online presence to encourage others who may be battling with something similar. Brittany has been sober for more than eight years and runs a website called “The Sober Modern Mom.” Billy’s wife uses the site to post reflections on her journey and attempts to offer hope to others.

“My drinking days were normal A LOT. My drinking was not always at the rock bottom stage. For years it was just there,” Brittany wrote in a May 21, 2023, post titled, “7 Years.” “Wine at night, cocktails at games, drinks at concerts, day drinking fun, excuses, celebrations, good days, bad days, you know how it goes. It looked a lot like a ‘normal day’ in society.

“I looked happy, heck I was happy. Until I wasn’t. When was the turn? I couldn’t tell you, but it morphed into an uncontrollable downward spiral,” Brittany continued. “Slowly, I came became more and more depressed, my anxiety grew, my body & face changed and then, before I knew it, I was someone I didn’t recognize. The alcohol ate away at my body and soul, crushed my confidence, and told me lies.”

Billy Horschel’s Wife Brittany on Marriage: ‘I Think Our Friendship Has Grown Immensely’

The couple has three children: Skylar, Colbie and Axel. Brittany spoke with the European Tour about how her relationship with Billy has grown through difficult times.

“Obviously we love each other, we’re married but I think our friendship has grown immensely and our respect for each other has grown immensely throughout the last few years,” Brittany noted during the October 5, 2023, interview. “I think being able to go through my struggles with him by my side and his struggles with me by his side, it’s just a comfort, and it gives you a sense of confidence.

“That’s really hard to find. It takes work, but it’s very reassuring and comforting to have that support on both ends, and we’ve done a really good job of that.”

On the course, Brittany also has a serious golf game as fans can see in the clip below.



Billy Horschel Is Using His Visibility on the PGA Tour to Raise Mental Health Awareness

Seeing his wife’s journey has impacted Billy’s outlook on life. The golfer is doing his best to use his visibility as a pro athlete to promote mental health awareness.

“I think with what my wife went through with alcohol addiction and mental health I also have a decent understanding of that life and the struggles that people go through and the stigma that goes around them,” Billy told the European Tour.

“The more that we can take the stigmas away, the more people will feel comfortable with sharing their struggles and can start to be present and understand that while everything can be tough and not everything is easy, every day can bring something different.”