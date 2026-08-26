Blades Brown Opens Up On Partnerships & His Rapid Rise in Golf

The 2026 golf season has delivered plenty of surprises, and among them is the continued rise of 19-year-old Blades Brown.

The young golfer has quickly established himself as one of the most interesting players in the game. From making headlines with his performances to sharing the course with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the 2026 American Express, Brown has continued to prove that his age is not a limitation.

But, while much of the attention surrounding Brown has come from his recent success, some of the partnerships supporting his journey have been there even before he reached his current level.

One of those include his relationship with FloQast, which began back in 2025 as Brown transitioned into professional golf.

Blades Brown on His FloQast Partnership

In an exclusive interview, Brown opened up about his partnership with FloQast and what the relationship has meant to him as he continues to build his professional career.

“When I first was on a call with Mike, I noticed that his love for golf was way up here,” Brown said, stretching his arms as far as they could reach. “I can’t even stretch far enough to show you,” he said with a smile.

The moment highlighted not only Brown’s personality, but how meaningful the partnership with FloQast really is to him

“He wanted to partner with me and help me out,” Brown continued. “I saw how passionate he was, he’s a family guy, he loves his family so much, and those are the types of people I want to work with and so I’m extremely honored to represent FloQast, and hope this can be a long, long friendship.”

That sentiment was certainly powerful, especially when coming from a 19-year-old. Brown’s career is just beginning, but he already understands the importance of surrounding himself with people and organizations who share his values.

What also stood out was Brown’s enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

Even with the success he has already experienced, Brown isn’t satisfied with simply looking back at what he has accomplished. Instead, his focus remains on continuing to improve and seeing just how far his career can go.

“I’m just looking forward to competing on the PGA Tour. I’m really close to getting my PGA Tour card for next year. I have status for the [2026] fall events.”

He also has plenty to look forward to close to home.

“My next Korn Ferry event is actually in my hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, in two weeks. Get to sleep in my own bed, and it’s going to be awesome.”

For a player who has already accomplished so much at a young age, continued excitement may be one of Brown’s most important qualities.

A Partnership Built on Shared Ambition

From FloQast’s perspective, that same personality is a major part of what made Brown stand out.

When the company announced its sponsorship of Brown in November 2025, Mike Whitmire praised the teenager’s record-breaking amateur career and potential as he entered the professional ranks.

Since then, Brown has continued to give FloQast reasons to believe in him.

Whitmire pointed specifically to the 2026 American Express as a moment when he realized just how special Brown could be.

“It was that day [at the 2026 American Express] it clicked for me that we made the right pick, and I say that because I believe it was Friday that he [Brown] shot a 60, it was insane to watch.”

But it wasn’t just Brown’s performance that caught Whitmire’s attention. He also noticed how Brown interacted with fans while competing alongside Scheffler.

“I think a big part of it was that day, [Blades] was playing rock paper scissors, coming down 17 during the middle of this high pressure situation, and you take the time to interact with a fan in a very genuine way.”

For Whitmire, those moments helped reveal the bigger picture.

“You’re so likable, and confident but really great at what you do,” He said, speaking to Brown.

That combination of talent and personality is ultimately what Whitmire believes could separate Brown from the rest.

“I think Blades has this amazing opportunity to be as good at golf as Scottie Scheffler if not better, but then back it with this personality that is just so lovable, because Blades is such a great person, outgoing, charismatic, all that good stuff. I really see big things in the future for Blades.”

That pretty well captures where Brown and FloQast intersect. Both are focused on growth, performance and what comes next. For Brown, the goal is to continue establishing himself in professional golf. For FloQast, the partnership provides an opportunity to support a young athlete whose career is blossoming. That’s part of what makes this relationship particularly interesting, both are looking toward the future, together.

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