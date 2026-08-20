BMW Championship: Tee Times and Featured Groups

Just one short year ago, Scottie Scheffler hoisted the trophy at Caves Valley Golf Club after winning the 2025 BMW Championship. Now, the PGA Tour’s postseason has returned. With it comes the FedExCup Playoffs as they make their way back to Bellerive Country Club for the 2026 BMW Championship.

With just 50 players remaining in the FedExCup standings, golfers will compete against the best of the best. Scheffler will look to defend his BMW Championship title. Meanwhile, the rest of the field will have their sights set on winning, but also on advancing to the final stage of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The action begins Thursday, with several of the game’s biggest names grouped together throughout the day.

BMW Championship Tee Times

The first round begins at 10:03 a.m., thanks to a smaller field than usual. Justin Thomas and Sahith Theegala are set to open the day. Other notable early groups include Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im at 10:14 a.m.. They will be followed by Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg at 10:47 a.m.

The afternoon features several must-watch pairings. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will tee off at 1:20 p.m., while Viktor Hovland and J.J. Spaun follow at 1:42 p.m.

Scheffler will make his first-round debut at 2:33 p.m. alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. The defending champion will be one of the final groups on the course. This timing gives fans a chance in the afternoon to watch him as he looks to defend his title and secure back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour.

Here’s all of Thursday’s tee times at the BMW Championship in ET:

10:03 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

10:14 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im

10:25 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin

10:36 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott

10:47 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg.

11:05 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Tom Kim

11:16 a.m. – Justin Rose, Alex Smalley.

11:27 a.m. – Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick

11:38 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

11:49 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

12:07 p.m. – Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim

12:18 p.m. – Michael Brennan, Eric Cole.

12:29 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Ryo Hisatsune

12:40 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria

12:51 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Alex Noren

1:09 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler.

1:20 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:31 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard

1:42 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

1:53 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama

2:11 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee

2:22 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood

2:33 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:44 p.m. – Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman

2:55 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty

Featured Groups

Thursday’s marquee groups at the BMW Championship feature Morikawa and Åberg at 10:47 a.m. as one of the first big name pairings. Later, Scheffler and Fitzpatrick’s 2:33 p.m. tee time will take the spotlight. Paired together, they act as two dominant forces on the PGA Tour as they begin their round.

Other featured groups include Gary Woodland and Adam Scott at 10:36 a.m. They are followed by Ryan Fox and Tom Kim at 11:05 a.m., and McIlroy and Schauffele at 1:20 p.m.

Fans watching the BMW Championship action should also keep an eye on the featured holes at Bellerive. These include the par-3 13th and the par-3 16th. Each hole could show pivotal moments as the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings begin their battle for a spot in the final playoff event.