Brandt Snedeker Credits Donald Trump For Team USA Winning Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup remains with Team USA.
Team USA rallied on Sunday in the singles to overcome a 10.5 to 7.5 deficit. USA ended up winning the event 17 to 13 in a lopsided result.
The United States won all but three matchups, losing two and tying one.
Donald Trump Gets Credit for Presidents Cup Win
After Team USA officially won the Presidents Cup, captain Brandt Snedeker praised USA President Donald Trump.
Trump was in attendance, and Snedeker said he helped fire up the team to rally for the win.
“And one last shoutout: President Donald Trump he told me ‘I was going to bring energy today for you. You guys need it.’ I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So, thank you, President Trump,” Snedeker said on the TV broadcast.
It’s high praise from Snedeker to Trump, as he believes the President of the United States helped give the team momentum.
Trump, meanwhile, also spoke to the crowd before the Sunday singles tee’d off.
“Brian said, ‘Could you make a short speech?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t have the courage to make a speech. These people want to see golf; they don’t want to hear speeches.’ I’ll only say this: Our country is doing great, better than ever before,” Trump said. “And now, I want to watch the greatest players in the world go out and play, and play their hearts out. It’s going to be a very interesting day of golf. Thank you, everybody, thank you, I love you all. Thank you very much.”
After speaking to the players and fans, Team USA went on to rally and dominate Sunday to win the Presidents Cup again.
The win continued a streak of American victories at the Presidents Cup stretching all the way back to 1998.
Presidents Cup Sunday Results
Team USA dominated on Sunday in the singles.
The results from Sunday were as follows:
Match 19
International: Ryo Hisatsune
United States: Cameron Young
SCORE: United States wins, 3&2
Match 20
International: Tom Kim
United States: Wyndham Clark
SCORE: International wins, 3&2
Match 21
International: Corey Conners
United States: Justin Thomas
SCORE: United States wins, 5&3
Match 22
International: Nico Echavarria
United States: Scottie Scheffler
SCORE: United States wins, 2&1
Match 23
International: Sungjae Im
United States: Sam Burns
SCORE: International wins, 3&1
Match 24
International: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
United States: Chris Gotterup
SCORE: United States wins, 1UP
Match 25
International: Hideki Matsuyama
United States: Collin Morikawa
SCORE: United States wins, 1UP
Match 26
International: Adam Scott
United States: Patrick Cantlay
SCORE: United States wins, 2&1
Match 27
International: Si Woo Kim
United States: Jackson Koivun
SCORE: United States wins, 2UP
Match 28
International: Min Woo Lee
United States: Jacob Bridgeman
SCORE: United States wins, 1UP
Match 29
International: Nick Taylor
United States: Russell Henley
SCORE: TIE
Match 30
International: Ryan Fox
United States: Xander Schauffele
SCORE: United States wins 2&1
Team USA won the Presidents Cup by a score of 17-13.
Brandt Snedeker Credits Donald Trump For Team USA Winning Presidents Cup