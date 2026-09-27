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Brandt Snedeker Credits Donald Trump For Team USA Winning Presidents Cup

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Presidents Cup
Brandt Snekeder credited Donald Trump for Team USA comeback.

The Presidents Cup remains with Team USA.

Team USA rallied on Sunday in the singles to overcome a 10.5 to 7.5 deficit. USA ended up winning the event 17 to 13 in a lopsided result.

The United States won all but three matchups, losing two and tying one.

Donald Trump Gets Credit for Presidents Cup Win

Presidents Cup
Donald Trump got credit for Team USA’s win at the Presidents Cup.

After Team USA officially won the Presidents Cup, captain Brandt Snedeker praised USA President Donald Trump.

Trump was in attendance, and Snedeker said he helped fire up the team to rally for the win.

“And one last shoutout: President Donald Trump he told me ‘I was going to bring energy today for you. You guys need it.’ I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So, thank you, President Trump,” Snedeker said on the TV broadcast.

It’s high praise from Snedeker to Trump, as he believes the President of the United States helped give the team momentum.

Trump, meanwhile, also spoke to the crowd before the Sunday singles tee’d off.

“Brian said, ‘Could you make a short speech?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t have the courage to make a speech. These people want to see golf; they don’t want to hear speeches.’ I’ll only say this: Our country is doing great, better than ever before,” Trump said. “And now, I want to watch the greatest players in the world go out and play, and play their hearts out. It’s going to be a very interesting day of golf. Thank you, everybody, thank you, I love you all. Thank you very much.”

After speaking to the players and fans, Team USA went on to rally and dominate Sunday to win the Presidents Cup again.

The win continued a streak of American victories at the Presidents Cup stretching all the way back to 1998.

Presidents Cup Sunday Results

Team USA dominated on Sunday in the singles.

The results from Sunday were as follows:

Match 19
International: Ryo Hisatsune
United States: Cameron Young

SCORE: United States wins, 3&2

Match 20
International: Tom Kim
United States: Wyndham Clark

SCORE: International wins, 3&2

Match 21
International: Corey Conners
United States: Justin Thomas

SCORE: United States wins, 5&3

Match 22
International: Nico Echavarria
United States: Scottie Scheffler

SCORE: United States wins, 2&1

Match 23
International: Sungjae Im
United States: Sam Burns

SCORE: International wins, 3&1

Match 24
International: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
United States: Chris Gotterup

SCORE: United States wins, 1UP

Match 25
International: Hideki Matsuyama
United States: Collin Morikawa

SCORE: United States wins, 1UP

Match 26
International: Adam Scott
United States: Patrick Cantlay

SCORE: United States wins, 2&1

Match 27
International: Si Woo Kim
United States: Jackson Koivun

SCORE: United States wins, 2UP

Match 28
International: Min Woo Lee
United States: Jacob Bridgeman

SCORE: United States wins, 1UP

Match 29
International: Nick Taylor
United States: Russell Henley

SCORE: TIE

Match 30
International: Ryan Fox
United States: Xander Schauffele

SCORE: United States wins 2&1

Team USA won the Presidents Cup by a score of 17-13.

Cole Shelton Cole Shelton covers the NHL, MLB, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for Heavy.com. He has covered pro and college sports since 2016, including bylines at BJ Penn, USA Today, SB Nation, Rotowire, Canadian Baseball Network and more. More about Cole Shelton

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Brandt Snedeker Credits Donald Trump For Team USA Winning Presidents Cup

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