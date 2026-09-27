Brandt Snedeker Credits Donald Trump For Team USA Winning Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup remains with Team USA.

Team USA rallied on Sunday in the singles to overcome a 10.5 to 7.5 deficit. USA ended up winning the event 17 to 13 in a lopsided result.

The United States won all but three matchups, losing two and tying one.

Donald Trump Gets Credit for Presidents Cup Win

After Team USA officially won the Presidents Cup, captain Brandt Snedeker praised USA President Donald Trump.

Trump was in attendance, and Snedeker said he helped fire up the team to rally for the win.

“And one last shoutout: President Donald Trump he told me ‘I was going to bring energy today for you. You guys need it.’ I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So, thank you, President Trump,” Snedeker said on the TV broadcast.

It’s high praise from Snedeker to Trump, as he believes the President of the United States helped give the team momentum.

Trump, meanwhile, also spoke to the crowd before the Sunday singles tee’d off.

“Brian said, ‘Could you make a short speech?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t have the courage to make a speech. These people want to see golf; they don’t want to hear speeches.’ I’ll only say this: Our country is doing great, better than ever before,” Trump said. “And now, I want to watch the greatest players in the world go out and play, and play their hearts out. It’s going to be a very interesting day of golf. Thank you, everybody, thank you, I love you all. Thank you very much.”

After speaking to the players and fans, Team USA went on to rally and dominate Sunday to win the Presidents Cup again.

The win continued a streak of American victories at the Presidents Cup stretching all the way back to 1998.

Presidents Cup Sunday Results

Team USA dominated on Sunday in the singles.

The results from Sunday were as follows:

Match 19

International: Ryo Hisatsune

United States: Cameron Young

SCORE: United States wins, 3&2

Match 20

International: Tom Kim

United States: Wyndham Clark

SCORE: International wins, 3&2

Match 21

International: Corey Conners

United States: Justin Thomas

SCORE: United States wins, 5&3

Match 22

International: Nico Echavarria

United States: Scottie Scheffler

SCORE: United States wins, 2&1

Match 23

International: Sungjae Im

United States: Sam Burns

SCORE: International wins, 3&1

Match 24

International: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

United States: Chris Gotterup

SCORE: United States wins, 1UP

Match 25

International: Hideki Matsuyama

United States: Collin Morikawa

SCORE: United States wins, 1UP

Match 26

International: Adam Scott

United States: Patrick Cantlay

SCORE: United States wins, 2&1

Match 27

International: Si Woo Kim

United States: Jackson Koivun

SCORE: United States wins, 2UP

Match 28

International: Min Woo Lee

United States: Jacob Bridgeman

SCORE: United States wins, 1UP

Match 29

International: Nick Taylor

United States: Russell Henley

SCORE: TIE

Match 30

International: Ryan Fox

United States: Xander Schauffele

SCORE: United States wins 2&1

Team USA won the Presidents Cup by a score of 17-13.