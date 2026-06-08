Multiple Golfers Abruptly Withdraw from the RBC Canadian Open This Week

This week, PGA Tour golf lands in Osprey Valley at TPC Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open, the final stop and a qualifying chance for next week’s U.S. Open.

Usually, each year, the field at this tournament lacks big names, as many players skip the event to rest and rejuvenate before golf’s toughest test. This year is no different.

But multiple players who were already in the field abruptly withdrew, thinning it out even further.

Veteran golfer Brandt Snedeker, with more than $43 million in career earnings, withdrew from the event on Sunday. Hayden Springer now replaces him in the field.

Snedeker was active this past week at Muirfield Village, where he finished with a score of 4-over par, tying for 36th place. He will be captaining the US squad at this year’s President’s Cup.

Several Others Joined Brandt Snedeker

J.T. Poston withdrew from the tournament on Monday. He lifted the trophy at the Memorial tournament and is skipping the event, as he already earned his spot at the next two majors.

South Korean golfer K.H. Lee withdrew early on Friday. Justin Lower enters the field to replace him.

Michael Kim removed his name from the field on Saturday. Lanto Griffin replaced him.

Viktor Hovland Is In the Field at the RBC Canadian Open

Viktor Hovland currently remains in the RBC Canadian Open field.

The surprising bit is that he abruptly withdrew from the Memorial Tournament, a signature event with a purse of $20 million.

He is already in the field for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, so this decision sounds a bit weird.

Hovland’s year so far has not been up to the mark. His best finish came at the WM Phoenix Open. He tied for tenth with a score of 12-under par.

He missed two cuts this year. One at the Valspar Championship and another at the PGA Championship.

Notables in the RBC Canadian Open Field This Week

Despite the lacking field, multiple names can still make headlines. Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood will be teeing off on Thursday.

They are joined by other prominent golfers, including Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry.

The field promises to be competitive.