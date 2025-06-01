Campbell’s Momentum Stalls at Memorial Tournament Due to Injury

American golfer Brian Campbell’s promising 2025 season faced a setback at the Memorial Tournament, where he was forced to withdraw during the second round due to a shoulder injury.

This development came after a strong start to the year, including his first PGA Tour victory.

A Promising Season Derailed

Campbell, a 32-year-old from Irvine, California, had been enjoying a breakthrough year on the PGA Tour. His season was highlighted by a victory at the Mexico Open in February, where he triumphed in a playoff against Aldrich Potgieter, marking his first PGA Tour win.

This win qualified him for major tournaments, including the Masters and the PGA Championship.

At the Memorial Tournament, Campbell began with a 79 in the first round, placing him at +7. In the second round, he recorded a 64 through 14 holes, bringing his total to +15 before withdrawing due to a shoulder injury.

The PGA Tour Communications confirmed his withdrawal, citing the shoulder issue.

A Breakthrough Year

Campbell’s 2025 PGA Tour season has been a tale of triumph and tribulation. The 32-year-old from Irvine, California, achieved a career milestone with his first PGA Tour victory, but has also faced challenges.

Campbell’s season reached a pinnacle at the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in February. After rounds of 65, 65, 64, and 70, he finished at 20-under-par, tying with South African Aldrich Potgieter. In a dramatic playoff, Campbell secured victory with a birdie on the second extra hole, marking his first PGA Tour win in his 187th start.

This triumph earned him $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points, significantly boosting his standing on the tour.

Building on his success in Mexico, Campbell delivered solid performances in subsequent tournaments. He tied for 32nd at the Masters Tournament, finishing with rounds of 72, 73, 76, and 68 for a total of 289 (+1).

At the PGA Championship, he tied for 55th, posting scores of 73, 69, 78, and 69 . These finishes reflect his growing consistency and ability to compete at the highest levels.

Challenges and Setbacks

Campbell’s season has not been without difficulties. He missed cuts at several events, including the Farmers Insurance Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS Championship, Valspar Championship, and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

These setbacks highlight the competitive nature of the tour and the challenges players face in maintaining peak performance.

As Campbell focuses on recovery, his early-season success provides a strong foundation for the remainder of the year. His victory at the Mexico Open and appearances in major championships demonstrate his potential and resilience.

What’s Next?

The key question now is how quickly he can recover from the shoulder injury and return to the form that brought him his first PGA Tour win earlier this year.

While the PGA Tour has not released a timetable for his return, Campbell is currently in a favorable position in the FedExCup standings, which gives him some breathing room as he prioritizes rest and rehabilitation.

If his recovery proceeds smoothly, fans can expect to see him back in action in one of the upcoming summer events–potentially the Rocket Mortgage Classic or the John Deere Classic, two tournaments where Campbell could reestablish momentum.

Moreover, Campbell remains eligible for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, thanks to his strong early-season performance. Should he return in time, it would be a critical test of both his physical recovery and mental resilience.

A solid showing there could set the tone for a strong finish to the season, including qualification for the FedExCup Playoffs.

In the long term, Campbell’s goal will be to build on his Mexico Open win and establish himself as a consistent contender on tour. If he can stay healthy, there’s no reason to believe this season’s success was a one-off–especially with the confidence and composure he’s shown under pressure.