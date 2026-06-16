Brooks Koepka Won’t Let Injury Keep Him From U.S. Open Return

Despite a recent withdrawal before the final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brooks Koepka still plans to attend the third major of 2026. A hand injury won’t stop the back-to-back U.S. Open winner from making his return to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this weekend in pursuit of another major championship.

“I don’t know what it is,” Koepka told Golfweek after withdrawing. “I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can’t grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose. It was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was, but hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

But of his return to Shinnecock, the five-time major champion knew he would be there.

“I’m gonna go this week,” Koepka wrote.

Brooks Koepka to Play at U.S. Open

Although questions remain surrounding the severity of the injury, Koepka appears committed to competing. Back in 2021, he dealt with a herniation of his C5 and C6 vertebrae in his neck. This week, he had those areas rechecked by medical professionals after experiencing numbness. Those scans reportedly showed no major concerns at the time, but his current symptoms have introduced some uncertainty ahead of one of golf’s biggest weeks.

According to Koepka, doctors have discussed two possible explanations. One is a flare-up involving the ulnar nerve, while the other is Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Both conditions can create numbness and weakness in the hand and fingers. Symptoms Koepka is currently dealing with that make gripping a golf club difficult.

2026 U.S. Open

Koepka returns to Shinnecock with some incredible memories. In 2018, he captured his second consecutive U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills, closing with a final-round 68 and edging out Tommy Fleetwood by a single stroke.

That victory added another chapter to his already impressive run. Earlier in his career, Koepka earned his first major championship at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. He finished at 16-under par, tying the tournament scoring record while holding off Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. A stretch of three consecutive birdies helped secure the breakthrough major victory.

Koepka’s repeat victory in 2018 made him the first player since 1989 to successfully defend a U.S. Open title, further establishing his reputation as one of golf’s best performers, including on major championship stages.

Playing partner Fleetwood reflected on Koepka’s performance afterward.

“It gives you a good grounding,” Fleetwood said. “Obviously, Brooks dealt with it amazingly. He came and kicked everyone’s (behind) over there, didn’t he? But he’s proven for a long time how good he is. Now he’s done it in a major.”

After his second major win at the 2018 U.S. Open, Koepka went on to win the PGA Championship that same year, followed by a win at the 2019 PGA Championship, and the 2023 PGA Championship.

Koepka is set to tee off for the first round at 7:30 a.m. ET alongside Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup. The trio will follow up their early morning first round with an afternoon tee time for round 2, set for 1:25 p.m. ET on Friday.

As he makes his return to Shinnecock Hills, the site of one of his most memorable victories, Koepka has the opportunity to once again make golf history. But for now, plenty of focus is set on his injury, and if he will be able to play through the weekend without doing more serious damage.