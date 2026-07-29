Multiple Golfers Abruptly Withdraw From the Rocket Classic

Detroit Golf Club will host the eighth and final Rocket Classic this week, but the tournament lost a big name from the field on Tuesday.

In the span of three days, seven players withdrew from the $10 million event.

On July 28, just two days before the opening round, Brooks Koepka, the five-time major champion, withdrew from what would have been his tournament debut in Detroit.

No reason was cited for his withdrawal, but Golf Monthly reports the decision was due to personal reasons. Ben Silverman moved into the vacated spot.

Koepka’s season has been defined by a nagging hand injury as much as by his return from LIV Golf.

He withdrew from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open in June after his ring finger and pinkie went numb on the course.

That issue lingered through missed cuts at the U.S. Open and the Scottish Open before Koepka rebounded with a tie for 28th at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale earlier this month.

Besides Brooks Koepka, Multiple Others Exit the Field

Jason Day’s exit came a day earlier, on Monday, July 27, and it was his second consecutive tournament withdrawal.

The 2015 PGA Championship winner pulled out of the 3M Open the previous week with the same recurring back injury. Hayden Springer, who got the news while competing in Monday’s qualifier at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Township, took his place in the field.

Day’s back problems are not new. He was forced out of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills after just 10 holes with the identical issue.

Blades Brown, the 19-year-old who earned Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour in June, had a clean path into the Rocket Classic field as an alternate after Maverick McNealy’s Sunday withdrawal opened a spot. Brown turned it down.

McNealy’s withdrawal on Sunday, July 26, was for an undisclosed issue after missing the cut at the Open Championship the week before

Dan Brown, the Englishman who was set to make his tournament debut in Detroit, withdrew Monday for an undisclosed reason. Zac Blair, who had been tracking closely on the alternate list, moved into the field in his place.

Jordan Spieth Looking to Improve His Ranking

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and some other big names are taking a break before the playoffs. They have firmly secured their place in the top 30.

Besides them, there are still some fan favorites on the field. Jordan Spieth is still fighting to get inside the top 50. His performance this year has only gone downhill.

Presently, he is 55th on the FedEx rankings. He needs a few more points to get into the top 50.

Last week, he skipped the 3M Open to strategise well and put a stop to this chain of failed starts.