Brooks Koepka Makes Major Move Months After Returning to PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka is adding another chapter to his return to the PGA Tour ecosystem.

The five-time major champion is joining TGL and will become the first player on Motor City Golf Club, the Detroit-backed expansion franchise scheduled to begin competition in 2027. TGL announced the move Wednesday, confirming earlier reports linking Koepka to the new team.

Koepka’s addition gives Motor City Golf Club an immediate headliner as it begins building its four-player roster. It also puts one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation into the technology-driven league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports.

“I’ve had the chance to attend TGL matches, and they bring something completely new to the game,” Koepka said. “The energy, pace and team atmosphere at the SoFi Center really stood out, and it’s something I wanted to be part of.”

Koepka Continues New Chapter After LIV Golf Exit

The 36-year-old left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022 and spent more than three years competing on the rival circuit. He departed LIV following the 2025 season before returning to the PGA Tour in 2026 through the Tour’s Returning Member Program.

Koepka’s first season back on the PGA Tour didn’t produce the kind of results golf fans became accustomed to seeing during the height of his career. He finished 94th in the FedEx Cup standings and missed the playoffs.

“I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get through,” Koepka said after the Wyndham Championship.

His resume, however, gives Motor City Golf Club instant credibility. Koepka is a five-time major champion, winning the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018, 2019 and 2023. His most recent major title came at Oak Hill in 2023.

The move also gives Koepka another competitive outlet without requiring the same commitment as adding a traditional tournament to his PGA Tour schedule. TGL’s matches are held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where players hit full shots into a massive simulator screen before transitioning to a technology-infused short-game area.

Koepka is no stranger to the area, either. He resides in nearby Jupiter, Florida.

Motor City Golf Club Lands a Major Name

The franchise was announced in May 2025 as TGL’s first expansion team and will become the league’s seventh club when it begins play in 2027. Motor City Golf Club is backed by an ownership group led by Middle West Partners, whose principals include Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher.

Detroit Lions principal owner and chairwoman Sheila Hamp and her husband, Steve Hamp, are also among the team’s owners. The larger ownership group includes Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton and several other investors.

“I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the Motor City Golf Club ownership group and have been impressed by the commitment to building an authentic team that represents the city,” Koepka said. “I’m excited to compete alongside my teammates and bring a championship to Detroit.”

Motor City Golf Club has leaned heavily into its Detroit identity, with its branding inspired by the city’s automotive history and blue-collar reputation.

The remaining three members of Motor City Golf Club’s roster have not yet been announced.

TGL Continues to Expand

Koepka’s arrival is also another notable development for a league that has quickly carved out a different space in professional golf.

TGL debuted in 2025 with six teams: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. Atlanta won the inaugural SoFi Cup before Los Angeles captured the championship in 2026.

Unlike a traditional PGA Tour event, TGL is built around a made-for-television indoor format. Teams have four-player rosters, with three golfers competing in each match at the SoFi Center.

The league already features some of golf’s most recognizable players, including Woods, McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, and Justin Thomas.

“Brooks is one of the game’s most accomplished and recognizable competitors, and he is a tremendous addition to TGL,” Rufus Hack, president of golf at TMRW Sports, said.

“As the first new player to join TGL through the expansion process, Brooks gives Motor City Golf Club a strong start as it builds its roster and prepares for 2027.”