Brooks Koepka Appears on LIV Golf’s Bankruptcy Filing Despite Exit

LIV Golf has entered a new phase after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey. The filing comes after months of financial uncertainty surrounding the Saudi-backed league and its future plans.

The bankruptcy documents provide a clearer look at LIV Golf’s financial position, including significant obligations to players and other parties. The league has listed assets of $100 million to $500 million against liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.

The filing also comes at a significant point in Brooks Koepka’s career. The five-time major champion left LIV Golf at the start of 2026 and has since returned to a United States-heavy schedule while preparing for the next stage of his career.

The bankruptcy documents have now brought one particularly notable name back into the LIV financial story.

Brooks Koepka Listed as LIV Golf Creditor

A list of the highest LIV Golf creditors has been released and it makes for staggering reading. One of the most surprising to me is that Brooks Koepka is still owed $1.7 million. Additionally, Adrian Meronk is owed $4.4 million, Tyrrell Hatton is owed $3.3 million, Ben An is… https://t.co/3LabfmW4i4 pic.twitter.com/652WHPfyzF — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 8, 2026

Brooks Koepka is listed among LIV Golf’s creditors despite having left the league earlier this year. According to the bankruptcy filing, Koepka is owed approximately $1.7 million.

According to “Reuters,” Brooks Koepka is listed as being owed approximately $1.7 million by LIV Golf. The claim relates to an outstanding payment and does not represent the full value of his former LIV contract.

Koepka’s figure is also smaller than several other players’ claims in the filing. Jon Rahm is listed at about $7.5 million, while Bryson DeChambeau is owed $5.7 million. Dustin Johnson has a claim of $5.5 million, followed by Cameron Smith at $4.8 million and Tyrrell Hatton at $3.4 million.

The amounts listed in the filing relate to player participation agreements. “GOLF.com” noted that it remains unclear exactly what each figure represents, including whether the claims cover individual installments or other outstanding obligations.

Koepka’s inclusion is notable because he is no longer part of the league. His outstanding claim provides another indication of the financial obligations LIV Golf is addressing as it moves through the Chapter 11 restructuring process.

Away from the bankruptcy documents, Koepka is already focused on rebuilding his game and settling into life after LIV.

Brooks Koepka Focuses on Irish Open and Next Chapter

Brooks Koepka returns to competitive action at the Irish Open as he continues working on his game after leaving LIV Golf.

Koepka has been working with coach Pete Cowen and caddie Ricky Elliott ahead of the tournament. Koepka said he wants to “completely reevaluate everything” in his game for 2027 as he looks toward the next stage of his career.

Leaving LIV has also given Koepka more time at home with his wife, Jena Sims, and their three-year-old son, Crew.

“I’ve had a blast. It’s been a bunch of fun,” Koepka said. “Everybody’s happy. My wife’s happy, I’d say my son’s happy, and I’m happy, so that’s all that matters.”

Koepka has also begun shaping his future outside the LIV setup. He is set to make his TGL debut for the 2027 season and has joined the expansion Motor City Golf Club, which will represent Detroit when the third edition of TGL begins.

He described his TGL involvement simply as something he was interested in trying and said the proximity to his Florida home was appealing.

For now, Koepka’s attention is on his game and his return to competition. His Irish Open appearance gives him another opportunity to assess his form, while his plans for 2027 suggest a different professional schedule following his departure from LIV.