Brooks Koepka Announces Personal News Ahead of PNC Championship

Brooks Koepka is entering the final stretch of 2026 with several notable appearances on his schedule after returning to the PGA Tour earlier this year. The five-time major champion left LIV Golf in January and has continued competing on the tour where he established himself among the world’s leading players.

Koepka’s return season has been mixed, with one top-10 finish and six top-25 finishes in 16 starts. His highest finish came at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, where he tied for ninth. He has also committed to the returning Skins Game in November, adding another appearance to his year-end schedule.

His upcoming events will offer different competitive settings as the golf calendar moves toward December. One will feature a familiar family connection, while the other will bring him together with three PGA Tour players for a televised contest.

Brooks Koepka to Make PNC Championship Debut With His Father

Brooks Koepka will make his PNC Championship debut December 17-20, partnering with his father, Bob Koepka, for the first time.

The event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando and will feature major champions and Players Championship winners competing alongside family members.

“I’m looking forward to a truly special week with my dad, and making some memories together,” Koepka said in the announcement.

The tournament uses a two-person scramble format over 36 holes.

Both players hit shots, choose the better position, and continue from there, letting the family teams compete together while sharing responsibility for each round.

The father-son pairing also connects to the role Bob played in Brooks’ development.

When Brooks was 12, he told his parents that he wanted to leave school at 16 and turn professional.

Bob pulled the car over and insisted that his son finish high school and attend college before pursuing a professional career.

Brooks followed that advice, attending Florida State before building a career that included five major championships. Bob, meanwhile, developed his own golf game without formal lessons, eventually reaching scratch level and introducing the sport to Brooks and his brother, Chase.

Their connection has extended beyond his early development.

Bob was present when Brooks won his first major at the 2017 U.S. Open, which fell on Father’s Day. Brooks has also credited his father with getting him started in golf.

They will now compete together in a tournament that has produced memorable family moments.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, finished runner-up twice and lost a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, in 2024.

Brooks Koepka Adds Skins Game to PGA Tour Return Season

The PNC Championship is not Koepka’s only notable commitment before the end of the year.

He will also play in the Farmers Insurance Skins Game on November 27 at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Koepka will compete against Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun for the $4 million purse.

The event returns in 2025 after a 17-year absence and will again air on Prime Video as part of its Black Friday sports coverage.

The competition will use the traditional skins format, with players starting at zero dollars and each hole carrying a monetary value.

Tied holes can cause the prize to roll over, increasing the amount available on subsequent holes.

Koivun, a 21-year-old PGA Tour rookie, joins three established winners in the field after capturing the 3M Open and earning a place on the United States team at the Presidents Cup.

The two events give Koepka different ways to close out the year: a televised competition against fellow professionals in November and a family partnership in December.

Both are on his schedule after he returns to the PGA Tour in 2026.