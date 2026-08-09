Brooks Koepka Dealt Concerning Career News Days Before PGA Tour Playoffs

Brooks Koepka has battled in his return to the PGA Tour, but his season is coming to an end a lot sooner than the star expected. Prior to joining LIV Golf, Koepka was one of the faces of the PGA Tour.

Amid his return to the PGA Tour, Koepka has often battled just to be an alternate in different tournaments. Koepka was making a late push to make the FedExCup Playoffs, but the star came up short.

The golfer is on the outside looking in when it comes to the final regular-season rankings. Koepka is projected to be No. 94 in the FedExCup rankings.

Only the top 70 golfers qualify for the St. Jude Championship on Thursday, August 13, the first tournament in a three-event PGA Tour playoff. Koepka now heads into a long offseason as the golfer looks to find his form.

Brooks Koepka on Missing the PGA Tour Playoffs: ‘I Think It’s Pretty Pathetic’

The golfer did not hold back when it came to criticizing his own game. Koepka described his current play as “pathetic” after missing the FedExCup Playoffs.

“Struck it great. It’s just all in the greens,” Koepka told reporters on August 9. “I don’t know what the deal is. Got zero confidence. Can’t putt. I don’t know. There’s going to be a lot of changes here soon.

“… Yeah, pretty disappointed (not to make the playoffs). I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get through. Zero top tens basically in two years,” Koepka continued.

“To be in the prime of your career and be as good as I think I am, I think that’s very pathetic, disappointing. Just need to go home and completely reevaluate everything.”

Brooks Koepka Bolted LIV Golf for the PGA Tour at Just the Right Time

The good news for Koepka is it appears that the star left LIV Golf at just the right time. The league continues to face ongoing rumors about its future amid uncertain financial backing.

Scottie Scheffler is among the people to praise Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour.

“When you look at a lot of the discussions we’ve had and when you look at what a lot of the fans are saying, I think people want the best people playing together again,” Scheffler noted in February, per Golf.com.

“So when it comes to great players like Brooks or Patrick Reed, Patrick Reed is a major champion and I think Brooks Koepka has won five majors, so having those guys competing out here is great for the Tour, great for the fans, and great for our sponsors.”

Brooks Koepka on PGA Tour Return: ‘Happiness Is 10 Out of 10’

Koepka may be frustrated about his recent play, but the golfer has no regrets regarding his decision to return to the PGA Tour. It appears Koepka rediscovered his passion for golf.

“It’s been great,” Koepka said regarding his return to the PGA Tour, per ESPN. “Honestly, I’ve loved it.

“I feel fantastic. The reception has been great. Overall, happiness is 10 out of 10 and just excited.”