Brooks Koepka Reveals Personal Reason Behind Alfred Dunhill Links Return

Brooks Koepka will compete at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this fall as the annual pro-am prepares for its 25th edition in Scotland. The five-time major champion will return to a tournament that brings together leading professionals and prominent amateur competitors.

The 2026 championship will run from October 1–4. Players will compete at the St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns before the tournament concludes in St Andrews. The event features an Individual Professional competition and a Team Championship, pairing professionals with amateur golfers.

The professional field continues to take shape as the tournament draws closer, with several established names already confirmed.

5 time major champion Brooks Koepka has been announced to play the Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour on October the 1st. He’ll joint a really strong lineup of players already announced.The DP World Tour is setting up for an incredible run of events to end the… https://t.co/g93NGPDL2k pic.twitter.com/y324KFsW1a— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) August 31, 2026

Brooks Koepka has confirmed his place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, adding another five-time major champion to a strong DP World Tour field.

Koepka has won two U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships. He will join two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who will make his debut at the championship. Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed also feature among the American contingent.

Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick and Luke Donald will also compete. Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre will return as the defending champion. Cameron Smith, Li Haotong, Louis Oosthuizen, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are among the other notable professionals in the field.

Koepka already has a connection with the event. He finished runner-up in the Team Championship in 2014. He has also played alongside his father, Bob, and longtime friend and caddie Ricky Elliott.

The championship will use three renowned venues: St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The final round will take place on the Old Course.

Koepka’s participation adds another major champion to an event that already features a strong mix of international stars, Ryder Cup figures and established professionals.

Brooks Koepka Reflects on St Andrews Memories

Getty Brooks Koepka of the United States

Koepka has fond memories of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and St Andrews.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played in six Dunhill Links already,” Koepka said. He added that the trips have been highlights of his year. He also called St Andrews his favorite course in the world and said he could play there every day without getting tired.

Koepka will also have the chance to make history. No American golfer has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He said becoming the first American winner in the event’s 25th year would be a memorable achievement.

One of Koepka’s most special memories came from playing with his father at St Andrews. He recalled shooting a 64 on the Old Course in front of Bob. Koepka described the experience as a memorable father-and-son moment.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship uses a pro-am format. Professionals compete alongside amateur partners while playing across three of Scotland’s best-known links courses.

The event has also attracted celebrities from film, television, music and sport in previous years.

Koepka will return to that setting when the 2026 championship begins on October 1.