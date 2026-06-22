Brooks Koepka’s Wife, Jena Sims, Sends Personal Message Amid Unfortunate News

It has been a challenging few weeks for Brooks Koepka, but his wife, Jena Sims, is doing her best to encourage her favorite golfer. Koepka failed to make the cut at the US Open and was eliminated from the tournament after the first two rounds.

The news came less than one week after Koepka withdrew from the Canadian Open with a hand injury. On Father’s Day, Sims took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about Koepka.

“I’ve been with Brooks almost 10 years now,” Sims said in a slideshow posted on June 21, 2026. “Was there for his first major win.

“On our first date, he said he wanted to be a father, not just ‘have a kid one day.’ And that’s my why, Happy Father’s Day, BK.”

Here’s a look at the post that has fans buzzing.



Brooks Koepka & Wife Jena Sims Experienced a Miscarriage in 2025

The couple are the proud parents of one son, Crew. Sims has also been open about the couple having a miscarriage in 2025.

Koepka’s wife shared the heartbreaking news in hopes that it could impact other couples going through a similar tragedy.

“At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating,” Sims said in an October 6, 2025, Instagram post. “This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.

“Too often, these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health. If you’re experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone.”

Brooks Koepka Is Dealing With a Hand Injury

Ahead of the US Open, Koepka provided an update on his health. Koepka appeared confident that his hand would be okay, but it would not be a surprise if the golfer played the tournament at less than 100%.

“Yeah, it’s getting better day by day,” Koepka told reporters on June 16. “I would say yesterday was pretty much how it was Sunday, but today there was quite a bit of improvement. I don’t think I would have gone out and played if it wasn’t.

“Yeah, I think it’s just the ulnar nerve, just flared up a little bit. I don’t know what I did. I know I came back Friday. Didn’t go to the gym on Friday. We came back, and it was probably about 8:00. We were watching a show, and I just kept playing with my wrist, and it just felt like it was very weak and kind of a tingly feeling as if you kind of hit your funny bone. That’s kind of how it felt in my ring finger and pinkie finger.”