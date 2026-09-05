Brooks Koepka & Wife Jena Sims Share Personal Update After Season Ends

Brooks Koepka is entering the offseason after a difficult 2026 PGA Tour campaign. The five-time major champion returned to the PGA Tour this year after leaving LIV Golf at the end of 2025, but his season did not produce the results he would have wanted.

Koepka, who has nine PGA Tour victories and previously held the world No. 1 ranking, finished the year outside the FedEx Cup Playoffs. His return also came with significant changes to his schedule and career, including a new opportunity in TGL for the 2027 season.

With the competitive season now over for Koepka, the 36-year-old has turned his attention away from tournament golf. His wife, Jena Sims, has offered fans a glimpse into what the couple has been doing during their time away from the course.

Away from tournament golf, Koepka appears to be enjoying a more relaxed break with Sims.

Jena Sims Shares Bahamas Glimpse With Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims has given fans a personal look at Brooks Koepka’s Bahamas getaway, sharing several moments from the couple’s vacation on social media.

The couple appears to be spending time in Staniel Cay, Bahamas, aboard a yacht. Sims posted clips showing Koepka enjoying the water, including one of him riding a Sea-Doo.

“POV you’re trying to get an aesthetic video, but your mans is on a Seadoo,” Sims wrote alongside one of her Instagram Stories.

In another clip, Sims and Koepka danced to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates. She captioned the post, “OOTN featuring my biggest fan 😆🥴💙.”

Sims also shared a video of Koepka swimming in shallow water. She joked that if he became an influencer, he would have “one hell of a videographer.”

She later joined Koepka in the water, adding another playful caption: “In sickness, in health, and in the shark-infested waters.”

The Bahamas trip comes as Koepka gets a break from a demanding golf schedule following the conclusion of his 2026 PGA Tour season.

The relaxed getaway follows a season that marked a major change in Koepka’s professional career.

Brooks Koepka Looks Ahead After Difficult 2026 Season

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January through the Returning Member Program after spending four years with LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour created the program for elite players who had been away from the circuit for at least two years and had won one of the sport’s major championships during the qualifying period.

Koepka qualified through his 2023 PGA Championship victory. Under the terms, he made a $5 million charitable contribution, was excluded from the 2026 FedEx Cup Bonus Program and became ineligible for PGA Tour player equity through 2030.

His season produced one top-10 finish in 16 starts, along with five missed cuts and one withdrawal.

His best result came at the Cognizant Classic, where he tied for ninth. He also finished tied for 12th at the Masters, tied for 13th at The Players and tied for 28th at The Open.

Koepka did not qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and described the early end to his season as “pretty pathetic,” according to “Golf Digest”.

He now has another competitive outlet ahead of 2027. Koepka will join TGL’s Motor City Golf Club as the expansion franchise’s first confirmed player.

The Detroit-based team will become TGL’s seventh franchise, with matches played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

For now, Koepka’s Bahamas getaway with Sims provides a quieter start to his offseason as he prepares for another chapter in his career.