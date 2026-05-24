Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Earns Another SI Swimsuit

Brooks Koepka looks better and better each week in his PGA Tour comeback, but his wife, Jena Sims, is also having herself a good run, too.

Koepka might have turned the corner, as evidenced by a strong showing at the CJ CUP Bryon Nelson, and flirting with contention is a solid end to a big week for his family. That’s because Sims also had another career milestone, as Sports Illustrated revealed she would once again be featured in the upcoming Swimsuit Issue.

The SI Swimsuit has become old hat for Sims, who is making her third appearance in 2026. She was previously featured in 2024 and 2025. She even earned “Rookie of the Year” honors for her debut appearance.

Brooks Koepka’s Wife, Jena Sims, Becoming SI Swimsuit Veteran

Sims and the rest of the 2026 models have been all over the place recently, promoting the launch of the latest issue, which went live online in mid-May with the physical magazine set to hit newsstands on May 26.

That included a recent party in New York City that Sims documented with an Instagram post captioned “Gift wrapped and ready.”

Certainly, it’s encouraging to see Koepka and Sims thriving after a difficult year. On the course, it’s been a major whirlwind for Koepka, who returned to the PGA Tour after bolting for LIV. That paled in comparison to the off-course tragedy of losing a child. The family revealed last fall that they lost their child 16 weeks into Sims’ pregnancy.

Koepka reflected on the experience during a press conference at the 2026 PGA Championship.

“We had a lot of family issues go on last year … It definitely took a toll on Jenna. That was kind of tough to deal with,” Koepka told reporters at Aronimink Golf Club. “At home it’s in a much better place (now). Everything’s a lot better. Last year just difficult personally with what was going on off the golf course, nothing to do on it.”

Brooks Koepka Change Leading to Early On-Course Success

It appears an improved home life has led to on-course success for Koepka, too. He fully embraced the PGA Tour’s pathway program in his return from LIV, grinding it out on some of the Tour’s second-tier event. He has already earned five top-20 finishes this year, including a T13 at The Players and a T12 at the Masters.

However, he hasn’t really come close to winning. Putting is the No. 1 reason for that. He entered the Bryon Nelson ranked 141st on Tour in putting, despite being ranked third in approach. It’s not hard to see where he’s losing strokes.

He made yet another putter change ahead of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and the early returns were encouraging. He ranked 43rd in putting in the field through three rounds, which might not sound great, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction. With how well he’s ball striking, just a slight improvement could make a major difference.

That could be bad news for the rest of the sport. The five-time major winner could be rounding into form at just the right time ahead of the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, where Koepka won the 2018 US Open.