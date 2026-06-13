Brooks Koepka and Wife Jena Sims Makes Personal Admission Amid RBC Canadian Open

Brooks Koepka put himself firmly in contention at the RBC Canadian Open after two rounds, sitting tied for seventh at 8-under and just two shots off the lead heading into the weekend. The five-time major champion has been searching for answers with the putter throughout the season, but early signs in Canada suggest he may have found something that works ahead of next week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

While Koepka’s performance on the course drew attention, his wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims, made headlines away from the tournament. Speaking to PEOPLE as part of its “WAG World” series, Sims shared a lighthearted story involving Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce that quickly generated buzz online.

With Koepka climbing the leaderboard and preparing for another major championship challenge, Sims’ comments provided an off-course talking point during a significant week for the former U.S. Open champion.

Jena Sims Shares Travis Kelce “Hall Pass” Joke

Sims discussed her first meeting with Kelce during the WM Phoenix Open in February, where the NFL star played alongside Koepka in the Annexus Pro-Am.

Recalling the experience, Sims admitted she was excited to meet the Chiefs’ tight end and even planned her outfit for the occasion.

“I mean, he’s my hall pass and Brooks knows that,” Sims joked during the interview with PEOPLE.

She explained that Koepka found the preparation amusing.

“Brooks was like, ‘You are ridiculous,'” Sims said. “Thinking about I planned my outfit. I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce.”

According to Sims, Kelce made a positive impression during their first interaction.

“But he was so nice, so sweet,” she said. “He met our nanny. He met [my son] Crew, obviously Brooks, he played with Brooks, that’s how I met him.”

Sims also revealed that Kelce remembered her when they crossed paths again at the Masters earlier this year.

“At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me and was like, ‘Hey, it’s good to see you again.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. You remember?'”

When asked whether she had received an invitation to Kelce’s upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift, Sims responded jokingly.

“I wish. No. I signed the NDA. No, I’m kidding. I wish. I have not. I don’t know them like that,” she said before adding, “It’s not too late, Travis!”

Despite the playful remarks, Sims made clear where her priorities lie.

“No, I like my setup. I have a pretty good setup. I won’t change it for the world,” she said.

Brooks Koepka Finds Form at RBC Canadian Open Before U.S. Open

As Sims made headlines off the course, Koepka continued to build momentum on it.

The former LIV Golf player entered the RBC Canadian Open believing his ball-striking was already among the best in the field. His biggest issue had been putting.

“I’ve played great this year,” Koepka said. “It’s just the putting that’s held me back.”

The statistics through two rounds support that assessment. After entering the week ranked 136th on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, Koepka produced one of the strongest putting performances in the field.

According to the leaderboard after Round 2, Koepka sits tied for seventh at 8-under, only two shots behind co-leaders Ben James, Sam Burns, Jackson Suber, Haotong Li, Jesper Svensson, and Keith Mitchell.

Koepka credited a small technical adjustment and a simpler mindset for the improvement.

“I just need that putter to heat up,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been knocking on the door playing good enough to win, playing good enough to have a chance on Sunday, it’s just been the putter that’s holding me back.”

He added, “It was just a culmination of kind of freeing the mind.”

The timing is notable with the U.S. Open returning to Shinnecock Hills, where Koepka captured one of his back-to-back major titles in 2018.

After two strong rounds in Canada, the 36-year-old appears to be building confidence at exactly the right time as another major championship approaches.