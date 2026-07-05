$45 Million Golfer & Multiple Others Abruptly Withdraw From Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open tees off next week at The Renaissance, but organizers were dealt some bad news this week.

Brooks Koepka, who has earned more than $45 million in his career, received a sponsor exemption into the field but has decided to withdraw.

He has been dealing with a recurring ulnar nerve injury in his left hand that flared up during the RBC Canadian Open, forcing him to withdraw from the event early. The following week, he competed in the U.S. Open and played two rounds before missing the cut.

No reason was given for his withdrawal, but it could be related to that issue. He is set to compete in the Open Championship, so this could be a precautionary move.

Max McGreevy will replace Koepka in the field.

Besides Brooks Koepka, Management Was Hit With Multiple Other Withdrawals

Koepka was not alone, as multiple others followed suit.

Jhonattan Vegas, who withdrew from the John Deere Classic this week, will also miss the event due to a shoulder issue. The 41-year-old last played at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 51st.

He was replaced in the field by Michael Brennan.

Taylor Pendrith also decided to give up his spot in the event and was replaced by alternate Adrien Dumont de Chassart. However, Dumont de Chassart also withdrew, allowing Rico Hoey to take his spot.

Dumont de Chassart instead chose to play in the ISCO Championship and will tee off in Louisville.

Keith Mitchell also withdrew from the field. He has recorded three top-10 finishes in 18 starts and earned more than $2 million in prize money this season. He also finished tied for fourth at the U.S. Open, an impressive achievement.

Mitchell’s alternate is William Mouw, who is set to defend his title at the ISCO Championship that same week. He will now need to make a decision.

Multiple Present LIV Golfers Highlight the Scottish Open Field Besides Former Member Brooks Koepka

Despite these exits, the field remains plenty strong. Besides the obvious like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers like Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton will also be teeing off next week.

The event is part of a co-sanction between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, so the departed players also get to play. But their entry is through the DP World Tour.

Back in May 2026, Rahm paid off all of his outstanding fines related to his jump to LIV and returned to the DP World Tour.

To remain eligible for the European Ryder Cup team, players must retain their DP World Tour membership. That requires teeing it up in at least five regular-season DPWT events.

Because Rahm, Hatton and several others are currently DP World Tour members in good standing, they are eligible for the Scottish Open field.