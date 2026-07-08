Brooks Koepka Makes Personal Admission on Withdrawal Panic Before Genesis Scottish Open

Brooks Koepka will tee it up at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open after a confusing weekend left the five-time major champion briefly believing he had been withdrawn from the tournament. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at The Renaissance Club marks Koepka’s first appearance in Scotland’s national open since 2015 and his debut at the current venue ahead of next week’s Open Championship.

The confusion was quickly resolved after tournament organizers confirmed Koepka had received a sponsor exemption, but not before the 36-year-old experienced what he described as a “complete panic.” Speaking to reporters before the tournament, Koepka detailed the unusual sequence of events and reflected on his outlook as he returned to a full PGA Tour schedule.

Brooks Koepka Explains Genesis Scottish Open Withdrawal Scare

Koepka said the confusion began on Sunday when he received messages saying he had withdrawn from the Genesis Scottish Open.

Concerned by the reports, he immediately contacted his agent, Blake Smith, while checking the PGA Tour app for confirmation.

“Yeah, there was a bit of a panic, I guess, on Sunday,” Koepka said.

“I called my agent, Blake Smith, in a bit of a panic. Because I got a few text messages that I had withdrawn, and then I went on the — what do we call it, like the PGA Tour, our little app.”

The five-time major winner admitted he rarely uses the app, making the situation even more confusing when he could not find his name in the field.

“Yeah, probably first time I used it in a while, since it got downloaded in my phone. I didn’t see any name, either, and I was in a little bit of a panic.”

Koepka also noted that reaching his agent was difficult because of the time difference.

“I knew he was out in Vegas. It’s 7.00am in Vegas. Probably not going to reach anybody. There was a few, probably two hours of complete panic of what had gone on. I couldn’t figure it out.”

Fortunately for Koepka, tournament officials later confirmed his sponsor invitation had been processed, allowing him to make his Genesis Scottish Open debut.

“So, I’m here,” he added.

Koepka enters the week 81st in the FedExCup standings with one top-10 finish this season and is seeking momentum before next week’s Open Championship.

Brooks Koepka Says Family Has Changed His Perspective

Away from the tournament confusion, Koepka also discussed how his return to a regular PGA Tour schedule has changed his perspective on golf and life.

Although he has posted six top-20 finishes this season, he said his biggest takeaway has little to do with results.

“I think I’ve been most pleased with — this is probably going to come across a little selfish, but just the happiness that I have,” Koepka said.

“Maybe a weight lifted off my shoulders… I just see the happiness.”

He explained that spending more time with his wife, Jena, and their son has become one of the biggest positives of his schedule.

“I look at I’m able to be around my son a lot more. Jena is able to be around and they are able to travel to a lot more events. Things like that, that stuff brings me happiness.”

Koepka added that having his family waiting after every round has helped reduce the pressure that often comes with professional golf.

“Whether I play good or whether I play bad, I walk off the 18th green, my wife and son are standing right there,” he said.

“My son doesn’t care if I shoot 80 or 65, he doesn’t know the difference. It’s ‘Da-Da’; he goes that way and runs towards me. That’s cool.”

He concluded by saying, “Having them around has been amazing and takes a little bit of the pressure way from when you’re playing.”

Koepka now turns his attention to The Renaissance Club, where he hopes to build momentum before the year’s final major. After an unexpected withdrawal scare earlier in the week, the former world No. 1 will have the opportunity to focus solely on preparing for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship.