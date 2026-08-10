Brooks Koepka Breaks Silence on Career Slump With Harsh Self-Assessment

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour season has come to an end after the five-time major champion failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Koepka entered the Wyndham Championship ranked 86th in FedExCup points and needed a strong finish at Sedgefield Country Club to move into the top 70.

Koepka started the tournament well with rounds of 67 and 66, but his weekend scores of 74 and 70 left him outside the required position. He finished the regular season with one top-10 finish in 16 PGA Tour starts after returning from LIV Golf earlier this year.

The season also included six missed cuts and an ulnar nerve issue in his left arm. Despite those setbacks, Koepka made three of four major cuts and finished tied for 28th at the Open Championship. His best PGA Tour result was a tie for ninth at the Cognizant Classic.

Brooks Koepka Criticizes His 2026 Season After Wyndham Championship

Koepka was direct when discussing his failure to reach the playoffs. After his final-round 70, he admitted that his results were well below the standard he expects from himself.

“I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get through,” Koepka said. “Zero top-10s basically in two years. To be in the prime of your career and be as good as I think I am, I think that’s very pathetic, disappointing. Just need to go home and completely reevaluate everything.”

Koepka’s Wyndham Championship performance reflected the difficulties he faced throughout the season. After his strong opening rounds, he shot 74 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday. He played the final five holes in four over par on Sunday, including a double bogey on the last hole.

His putting was a major problem. Koepka entered the Wyndham Championship ranked 116th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting and finished 68th among the 81 players who made the cut that week.

“Ball-struck it great,” Koepka said. “It’s just all on the greens. I don’t know what the deal is, got zero confidence, can’t putt. I don’t know. There’s going to be a lot of changes here soon.”

The statistical contrast was clear. Koepka ranked eighth in strokes gained approach to the green and 52nd off the tee, while his putting remained near the bottom of the tour.

Koepka has also changed putters during the season as he searched for consistency on the greens. At the Wyndham Championship, he used a Scotty Cameron Phantom 3.2 mallet with a Teryllium insert.

The result was not enough to extend his season. Koepka has not qualified for the PGA Tour postseason since 2021, when he finished 30th in the final FedExCup standings.

With the playoff opportunity gone, Koepka’s attention now turns toward rebuilding his game and deciding how he will approach the remainder of 2026.

Brooks Koepka Plans European Events After PGA Tour Setback

Koepka said he plans to play a couple of DP World Tour events later this year. He is also considering adding a couple of FedExCup Fall tournaments to his schedule.

Although his PGA Tour season ended earlier than expected, Koepka said his return to the tour has otherwise been a positive experience.

“Honestly, I’ve loved it,” he said. “I feel fantastic. The reception’s been great. Overall happiness is 10 out of 10 and just excited.”

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour after spending several seasons with LIV Golf. His 2026 campaign was his first full season back on the tour.

He finished the year with only one top-10 result, a tie for ninth at the Cognizant Classic. He also missed the cut at the U.S. Open and Genesis Scottish Open while dealing with his left-arm nerve issue.

His last PGA Tour victory was the 2023 PGA Championship, which also remains his most recent major title. Koepka’s last professional victory came at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Despite missing the playoffs, Koepka retains full PGA Tour status through 2028 because of his 2023 PGA Championship victory.

That gives him time to address the issues he identified after the Wyndham Championship. For now, his focus is on evaluating his game, particularly his putting, before returning to competition later this year.