Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Down His U.S. Open Collapase

After the second round of the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau missed his third straight cut in a major championship. On Friday, he released a video where he breaks down shot by shot why he missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills. Dechambeau actually had a great start to the tournament, shooting an even-par 70 in the first round. However, a second round 75 sent him outside the four-over cut line. He finished his tournament at five-over par, one stroke off from a weekend appearance.

Play

While DeChambeau remains one of the best drivers in the world, the rest of his game still carries some significant flaws. He ranks in the 76th percentile on approach, but he is only average from wedge shots between 50-150 yards. That range encompasses the area he typically hits from given his distance off the tee.

DeChambeau’s short game also leaves a lot to be desired right now. He ranks in the 74th percentile in putting, but he ranks in the 37th percentile around the greens. In both of his major victories, Dechambeau gained significant strokes arounds the greens and on approach. Simply, when he actually can take advantage of his distance and show composure around the greens he can contend.

Bryson DeChambeau Scrutinizes U.S. Open Performance

DeChambeau lost -1.99 strokes on approach during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills despite gaining +1.83 strokes off the tee. In the video, DeChambeau explains how he lost his swing entering Friday’s round. Yet, approach issues occurred on both days. He hit his approaches into several bunkers and struggled to get up and down. Also, his distance and spin control with his wedges was poor throughout the week.

DeChambeau forced himself to rely on the putter as he continued to try to overpower the golf course. However, this has been his game plan for several major championships now. While his distance can be an edge, until DeChambeau can clean up his approach play and short game, people should temper their expectation for the two-time U.S. Open champion.

DeChambeau Questioned if YouTube Golf is Ruining His Game

At the end of the video, someone (assumedly a person on his team) asks DeChambeau if YouTube and LIV Golf are ruining his game.

In response, he said, “Look, everyone is going to have their opinion on it, but I can tell you I’ve been working harder on my game this past year after The Masters than I have in the last three to four years. The amount of effort I’ve put into understanding my golf swing and what makes that thing come out; what makes the golf club come out more effectively, more efficiently is mindboggling. But, I haven’t figured it out. I’ve been working with a great team. We just haven’t cracked the code on why I did what I did at Greenbrier.”

Greenbrier is where DeChambeau shot a 58 on Sunday to win the LIV Golf tournament in 2023. As DeChambeau increases his involvement in opportunities away from professional golf, the questions about his passion for professional golf will continue. If or when LIV Golf folds, DeChambeau will have to make some significant decisions about his commitment to winning major championships. It remains to be seen if he will want to go back to the PGA Tour following the conclusion of LIV.