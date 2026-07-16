Bryson DeChambeau’s New Career Move Away From Golf Goes Against PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau’s career off the course is experiencing a growth spurt. He signed a new deal with Google Health, extending his long-term partnership with the brand’s cloud services.

He keeps experimenting with technology to improve his golf game. The most prominent example of that was his choice to go with 3D-printed irons. He is willing to try things that other golfers might steer away from.

DeChambeau wants to keep track of his health and recovery statistics through this partnership using the Fitbit Air and bring the same to people.

But the interesting thing about this is that Google Fitbit Air is a direct competitor of Whoop. The latter is the health and analytics partner of the PGA Tour.

They partnered for the first time in 2021 and recently extended that through 2028. The health technology market is rapidly growing and the demand for brands like Whoop is increasing.

Google wasn’t going to miss out on that, so they launched the Fitbit Air this year and now they want to eat into Whoop’s golf market share using DeChambeau.

Analyst Brandel Chamblee Rips Bryson DeChambeau’s Performance

DeChambeau has been the target of heavy criticism before the 2026 Open Championship. He missed the cut at all three previous majors this year.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee ripped his focus on YouTube content. Chamblee voiced his opinion during a live television broadcast on Tuesday.

“It’s almost like he went from chasing Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to chasing Grant Horvat,” Chamblee said.

Sir Nick Faldo also questioned the golfer’s approach to links courses.

“DeChambeau has zero clue of strategy,” Faldo claimed on Monday.

These comments dominated the media cycle before Thursday arrived. But DeChambeau finished with an opening round 67 at Royal Birkdale.

During the post-round interview, he responded to Faldo’s criticism.

Bryson DeChambeau Retorts Back With Strong Response

Following the opening round that put him one shot behind the early leaders, DeChambeau declined to speak with the traditional print and television media.

However, he did answer pre-submitted questions for the R&A’s in-house channel.

DeChambeau delivered a subtle, sarcastic rebuke to Faldo by pointedly using the words “strategy” and “strategic” quite a few times.

“I think you’ve got to be a lot more strategic out on the golf course,” he said. “I feel like I did a really good job today of being incredibly strategic and focused, super hard on placing it in the right places. Besides 18, I placed the ball in some good areas. I just need to hit more fairways. Other than that, I feel like my strategy was nice today.”