Bryson DeChambeau Receives Harsh Reality Check on LIV Golf Ambitions

Bryson DeChambeau’s plans for the future of professional golf have drawn attention following LIV Golf New York, where the Crushers GC captain helped his team secure the title at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. DeChambeau finished tied for 38th individually with a seven-over-par total of 291, while Crushers GC completed a comeback victory in the team competition.

The event also came as DeChambeau discussed his wider ambitions for LIV Golf and his desire to eventually compete in PGA Tour events again. In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, he said he would like to play on both tours if possible, while also outlining a long-term vision for team golf and permanent venues.

Dan Rapaport Questions Bryson DeChambeau’s Stadium Vision

Bryson DeChambeau’s vision for LIV Golf’s future has run into immediate skepticism. The two-time U.S. Open champion recently outlined an ambitious plan for the league’s next chapter, telling that his “ultimate goal is to have golf course stadiums, similar to the PGA Tour’s TPC Sawgrass model, with our teams having their own golf course as a stadium.”

But analyst Dan Rapaport pushed back sharply on the idea, questioning whether team golf has generated anywhere near the fan interest required to support it.

Speaking on Dan on Golf, Rapaport reacted to DeChambeau’s comments and focused directly on the stadium idea. “This stadium idea, what does he expect to happen with these teams?” Rapaport said.

He pointed to LIV Golf entering its fifth season and argued that the league has already had significant financial support to develop its team concept.

“This is their fifth season of doing this, and they had this incredible cheat code of the Saudi PIF slush fund,” Rapaport said. “You couldn’t have given this team thing a more proper go.”

Rapaport made clear that he does not believe team golf has no place in the sport. However, he questioned the scale of DeChambeau’s ambitions, particularly the idea of teams operating their own stadium-style venues.

“And I’m not saying that there’s no place for team golf, but this idea of having teams with stadiums… like what does he expect to rub his hands together and find some magic potion? All of a sudden the Crushers are selling out TPC Scottsdale with 200,000 people?” Rapaport said.

Ben Boskovich also responded to the discussion, joking that “there better be some Kool-Aid in the budget for the water.” Rapaport then suggested that “dream” may be a better description than “ultimate goal” for the stadium concept.

The comments come directly after DeChambeau said his “ultimate goal” would be for LIV teams to have their own golf courses serving as stadiums, similar to the PGA Tour’s TPC Sawgrass model.

Bryson DeChambeau Still Wants PGA Tour Events

DeChambeau also used his interview with the New York Post to explain that he would like to compete in PGA Tour events again while remaining involved with LIV Golf.

“Personally, I’d love to be able to play events on the PGA Tour, too. I think that’s best for golf. I’d love that,” DeChambeau said. “It’s not an either/or mentality. It’s ‘can we do both?’ I think that’s where everybody wants to be.”

He added, “There isn’t a golf fan on the planet who doesn’t want to see me play a big Tour event, and I get that. I’d love to go play events that make sense, love to play team golf, and love to play wherever they’ll let me.”

As things stand, the provided source material states that DeChambeau remains barred from PGA Tour events after joining LIV Golf in 2022. He also turned down an opportunity to return through the PGA Tour’s Returning Member process.

Brooks Koepka was the only LIV player among the group offered the route to take advantage of it, accepting substantial penalties that included a $5 million charity donation and exclusion from the PGA Tour’s player equity program until 2030.

For now, DeChambeau remains focused on LIV Golf. At LIV Golf, his individual result was tied for 38th at seven over par, but his Crushers GC team still completed a comeback to win the team title, giving him success in the team competition despite his personal finish.