2 Days In, Bryson DeChambeau May Have Found Golf Content’s Next Big Thing

When Bryson DeChambeau posted “I have an announcement tomorrow” on his Instagram account, fans speculated he was hinting at a PGA Tour return. That’s not at all what he was putting together. Instead, one of the most entertaining, and somewhat polarizing, golf personalities might just be producing one of the more must-watch contests in social media golf.

On Monday, the LIV Golf star revealed “Bryson’s Backyard Games,” a new competition series on his social channels. The setting is his own home, and the format is a 10-player elimination series that could earn the winner $100,000.

Two days are already in the books, and the entertainment value shouldn’t be undersold. On Day 1, one player defeated his opponent in a playoff. On Day 2, an ex-PGA Tour player was eliminated.

In theory, there are at least 12 more days of content to be released on his channels: the first round, the second, quarterfinals, the semis, and the finals. Thousands of fans have already watched the coverage, and DeChambeau is plugging the videos with comments like, “This was a crazy start” and “I can’t believe this already happened.”

The Drama And Excitement Is Unmatched

YouTube golf has seen some incredible events take over the space in recent months. This series by DeChambeau offers short reels in high-pressure situations with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Ten golfers, a mix of everyday players and YouTube stars such as Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke, and the Bryan Bros., will play one-hole elimination matches from a variety of wacky routings in DeChambeau’s backyard. Two randomly selected players open the event, and the loser is sent home. So far, the results have been unexpected.

The last contestant standing faces DeChambeau in a three-hole match for $100,000. If he beats them, he donates the money to one of his followers. If they beat him, they keep the prize.

Not only do all of the contestants have something riding on how this unfolds, but one of DeChambeau’s followers could be the big winner.

DeChambeau Keeps Changing The Golf Content Space: Is This The Next Big Thing?

For DeChambeau, this is quite the experiment. There’s been talk about his potential PGA return, and questions about his future with LIV. He seems to be leaning more toward creating golf content online, and if this explodes, he might pursue this even further.

The announcement and the series won’t necessarily answer questions about his playing future. What it might do is hint at the next big trend in golf content.

It also revisits one of his most popular stunts. In November 2024, DeChambeau began posting daily attempts to hit a hole-in-one over his house, finally getting it on day 16, and two months later he offered an amateur $100,000 to make the same shot.

For now, the focus is on his channel, which had grown to roughly 2.9 million YouTube subscribers by September 2026. If Backyard Games catches on, it could become his biggest content franchise yet.