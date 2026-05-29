Bryson DeChambeau’s Change in Physical Appearance Grabs Attention Amid PGA Tour Rumors

As rumors swirl about Bryson DeChambeau’s future, the golfer is rocking a new look at this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Korea. With LIV Golf’s future in peril, DeChambeau is keeping the mood light by making a change to his facial hair.

DeChambeau showed up to the Korea tournament with a new mustache. It is not the first time DeChambeau has experimented with the ‘stache. Back in 2024, DeChambeau also had a mustache for a brief period of time.

“I had someone say you might look good in a ‘stache and I was like, all right, I’ll try it,” DeChambeau explained in a June 2024, interview. “I had a big scruff and I shaved it all down. Then there’s a video that’s coming out on YouTube. It’s old school style. I think I posted about it almost a week ago now.

“And it looked good, I thought, with the outfit. I don’t know if you guys saw it, but it’s the old school with the hickory clubs and got the beret on and the whole get up, the long socks and shoes, all that,” DeChambeau added.

“So it was definitely fit the outfit. We’ll see how long this lasts, though. If I play bad the first day, I’m probably just going to shave it.”

Stars Like Bryson DeChambeau & Jon Rahm’s Future With LIV Golf Is in Doubt

It is a light-hearted look amid plenty of uncertainty surrounding the star’s future with LIV Golf. As Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) pulled the league’s funding, LIV Golf is in search of financial backing beyond 2026.

“So, what comes next? The 2026 season very likely proceeds, minus an event or two,” Sports Business Journal’s T. Barrett Wood detailed in a May 27, story titled, “LIV Golf is not dead yet.” “The base case right now is the raise, with bankruptcy as the prepared fallback if it falls short.

“Either path has the same goal: finance or sell the league. With a filing, the league gets more appealing to buyers and lenders, as it would overhaul those original contracts.”

Stars like DeChambeau and Jon Rahm face an uncertain future with LIV Golf, prompting plenty of speculation about a return to the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau on PGA Tour Rumors: ‘It’s Really About If the Membership Wants Me Back’

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It remains to be seen if DeChambeau will attempt to return to the PGA Tour. DeChambeau also left the door open to focusing on making video content rather than competing on the PGA Tour if LIV Golf shuts down.

The golfer admitted that the PGA Tour would need to be open to a potential reunion. DeChambeau also expressed concerns about the PGA Tour’s content policy, but the organization has already relaxed the rules on filming.

“I think there’s a way to solve any problem. It’s really about if the membership wants me back and if they just want me back. That’s what it’s about,” DeChambeau admitted, per Golf Digest. “I don’t even think it’s (PGA Tour CEO) Brian Rolapp or anybody like one of the top executives, it’s really if the players want me back and if not, then I understand that.

“… So if I was to film a video during the week of one of their events with a content creator or a celebrity, that would be in violation to my knowledge. It’s their policy, they didn’t let me do it when I was on there. I asked various times.”