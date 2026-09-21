Bryson DeChambeau Makes Exciting Announcement After Social Media Teaser

Bryson DeChambeau is putting $100,000 on the line in a new golf competition, but winning the event will only get one player halfway to the prize.

The LIV Golf star has unveiled Bryson’s Backyard Games, a 10-day elimination competition featuring 10 golfers battling across a collection of unconventional holes built around DeChambeau’s property.

DeChambeau revealed the new event after teasing a major announcement on social media Sunday, prompting speculation among fans that he could be hinting at a return to the PGA Tour.

One of the slides featured the message, “I’m coming home,” adding to the intrigue surrounding his announcement.

How Bryson’s Backyard Games Works

On the first day of competition, two players will be randomly selected to compete in a one-hole match. The stakes are immediate: the winner advances, while the loser is eliminated and sent home.

That process will continue throughout the competition, with players facing one-hole matches across different parts of DeChambeau’s backyard. There are no lengthy rounds or opportunities to recover from a bad start.

The field will continue to be whittled down until only one of the original 10 golfers remains.

However, becoming the last player standing does not mean winning the competition or collecting the $100,000 prize.

Instead, the surviving contestant earns the opportunity to face DeChambeau himself in a three-hole match. If the contestant beats the two-time U.S. Open champion, they take home the prize money.

However, if DeChambeau is the winner of the three-hole showdown, he will not keep the cash. He has promised to give the entire $100,000 to one of his social media followers instead.

Who Is Playing in Bryson’s Backyard Games?

DeChambeau has brought together established YouTube golf personalities, golfers with professional experience, long-drive power and several competitors hoping to make a name for themselves.

The full field consists of:

Grant Horvat – YouTube golfer and content creator

– YouTube golfer and content creator Brad Dalke – Professional golfer and content creator

– Professional golfer and content creator Chance Taylor – Golfer and content creator

– Golfer and content creator Rhett Anderson – Golfer and content creator

– Golfer and content creator Wesley Bryan – PGA Tour golfer and content creator

– PGA Tour golfer and content creator George Bryan – Professional golfer and content creator

– Professional golfer and content creator Arlynn Spence – Golfer and content creator

– Golfer and content creator Sara Winter – Golfer and content creator

– Golfer and content creator Martin Borgmeier – Former World Long Drive champion

– Former World Long Drive champion Chazzy Bowker – Competitive golfer and content creator

DeChambeau Has Turned Golf Challenges Into Huge Events

Backyard Games is the latest example of DeChambeau combining elite-level golf with formats designed for an online audience.

His biggest success has been his Break 50 series, in which DeChambeau teams up with another golfer or celebrity and attempts to shoot below 50 in an 18-hole scramble. The series began in 2023 and has featured a wide range of recognizable guests.

John Daly, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Adam Sandler are among those to have appeared alongside DeChambeau. His episode with Sandler, released in July 2025 around the arrival of “Happy Gilmore 2,” surpassed 10 million YouTube views.

DeChambeau has also expanded beyond the standard Break 50 concept. His channel has featured a $100,000 YouTube Golf Invitational, alongside course-record attempts, matches against amateurs and numerous other competitive formats.

His YouTube following had climbed to roughly 2.9 million subscribers by September 2026, illustrating how significant his online golf operation has become.

Bryson’s Backyard Games begins Tuesday, September 22.