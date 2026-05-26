Bryson DeChambeau Sends Defiant Message on LIV Golf Future After Saudi Arabia Exit

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s future this week but insisted he remains fully committed to the league after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund confirmed it will stop funding operations after the 2026 season.

The two-time U.S. Open champion addressed the situation ahead of LIV Golf Korea, where he arrived as the defending champion. DeChambeau also spoke openly about ongoing investment efforts, the future of team golf, and his own contract negotiations with LIV as the league searches for long-term stability.

LIV Golf has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks after reports emerged that the league is seeking outside investment while restructuring its business model. Despite the uncertainty, DeChambeau made it clear he still believes in the concept behind team golf and plans to help LIV move forward.

Bryson DeChambeau Defends LIV Golf Vision After Saudi Funding Decision

DeChambeau said players were surprised by the timing of the PIF’s decision to withdraw funding after 2026, but he remains optimistic about LIV Golf’s long-term business plan.

“We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did,” DeChambeau said in Korea. “We didn’t really see that coming. But that’s okay. One door closes, another opens.”

The LIV Golf star emphasized his belief in the league’s team-based structure and its global potential.

“I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf,” DeChambeau said. “I’m very optimistic with the business plan of team golf compared to other models, in my opinion.”

He also explained why he believes LIV’s franchise structure can help grow the game internationally.

“I do see value in what team golf can provide not only worldwide but also in grass rooting the game of golf,” DeChambeau said. “National support, team national support, city local support, we grass root ourselves there.”

According to league sources cited after LIV Golf Mexico City, LIV officials believe revenues have doubled in 2025 compared to the previous year. Sources also said the league added more than $100 million toward the 2026 season through the first five events.

DeChambeau acknowledged that the league is still evolving financially.

“There’s a lot of moving parts like in any business,” he said. “It’s a startup, right? And so there’s going to be times where we’re squeezed and punched. This is one of those moments.”

He added, “I’m going to do everything in my power to make it work.”

Bryson DeChambeau Addresses LIV Golf Contract Talks and Major Form

DeChambeau also discussed his future with LIV Golf, as his current contract expires at the end of the season.

“We’re still working on a potential contract,” DeChambeau said. “I haven’t given up on that and I think there will be a solution.”

The Crushers GC captain said he feels a responsibility to help younger LIV players and continue building the league.

“Jon, Phil, DJ, myself and the guys that have been here from the start, we’re okay,” DeChambeau said. “It’s now our responsibility to take care of these kids that believe in us.”

He specifically mentioned players including Michael LaSasso, Caleb Surratt, Josele Ballester, and David Puig.

DeChambeau also addressed recent struggles in major championships after missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink despite strong LIV form earlier this season.

“There isn’t any quit in me,” DeChambeau said. “Even at Aronimink, I birdied my last three holes trying to make the cut there, and it is what it is.”

The former U.S. Open champion said he still believes his game is trending in the right direction ahead of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

“I’m playing some solid golf,” he said. “The weeks before that I played really well going into them. I won two events going into the Masters and then finished third in Virginia.”

DeChambeau added, “Head down, keep moving forward.”

LIV Golf continues this week in Korea as league executives pursue new investors and work toward a revised long-term business model centered around team competition.