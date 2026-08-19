Bryson DeChambeau Calls Media “Mafia” Amid Two Clashes at LIV Indianapolis

Bryson DeChambeau and the Crushers GC enter the final LIV Golf event of the 2026 season with plenty at stake in Indianapolis. The 32-year-old captain is looking to finish the year strongly after another season in which he has remained one of the league’s most prominent figures.

LIV Golf Indianapolis is being held at The Club at Chatham Hills after the league canceled next week’s team championship event in Michigan. The shortened end to the season has added significance to this week’s tournament, with individual and team prize money still on the line.

DeChambeau is also among the players whose futures have drawn attention as LIV Golf works to continue beyond 2026. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has announced a preliminary agreement with a lead investor, while DeChambeau has previously indicated that he intends to remain with the league if it continues into 2027.

With those questions surrounding LIV Golf’s future, attention now turned to DeChambeau’s latest interaction with the media at the driving range.

Bryson DeChambeau Calls Reporters the “Mafia”

Bryson DeChambeau appeared to jokingly confront a group of reporters at the driving range on Tuesday, calling them the “mafia” as he arrived for a practice session.

According to “Golf.com” writer Sean Zak, DeChambeau spotted three reporters, including Zak, and said, “Oooh the mafia has arrived. The mafia. You guys love talking s–t.”

Zak characterized the exchange as mostly joking but made clear that DeChambeau’s frustration with golf media remains.

“Was he mostly joking? Yeah, sorta,” Zak wrote. “Is he still very annoyed with how he’s been quoted, contextualized, etc. this summer? Absolutely. There’s clearly more beneath the surface there.”

The incident comes after a summer in which DeChambeau has remained closely involved in discussions surrounding LIV Golf and its future.

His comments about the league, the PGA Tour and his own plans have received significant coverage.

The Crushers GC captain has also expressed a desire to see LIV teams eventually have their own courses and stadiums.

He has spoken about returning to PGA Tour events while remaining on LIV, although PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has said the tours have not discussed such an arrangement.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Media Tension Continues

🚨😲⛳️ #WILD — While on the range at LIV Indy today, Bryson DeChambeau was upset with his swing and proceeded to kick @acaseofthegolf1 out of the area for apparently no reason at all https://t.co/ol9gY9rhx1 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 19, 2026

The exchange with reporters was followed by another incident on Wednesday involving DeChambeau and a member of the media.

According to Brandon Reef, Ryan French, who runs the popular “Monday Q Info”, was removed from the practice range by DeChambeau and his team. French had been filming DeChambeau’s swings when he was told to leave.

The developments come during a significant week for LIV Golf. Indianapolis is now the circuit’s final event of the season after the planned Michigan event was canceled.

The individual purse has been reduced to $10.1 million, with the winner receiving $2.02 million. However, $40.1 million in prize money and bonuses remain available, including $10 million for the season-long individual championship and $30 million for the Team Championship.

Jon Rahm has already secured the individual title for a third consecutive season, meaning DeChambeau cannot overtake him.

DeChambeau can still finish second and will also attempt to lead Crushers GC to another Team Championship victory.

With LIV Golf’s future, player contracts and media scrutiny all surrounding the league, DeChambeau’s interactions with reporters have added another layer to an important final week of the season.