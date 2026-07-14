Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence on Missing Every Major Cut This Season

Bryson DeChambeau arrives at Royal Birkdale this week looking to end a difficult run in golf’s biggest tournaments. The two-time U.S. Open champion has missed the cut at each of the first three majors of the 2026 season, making The Open Championship his final opportunity to post a major result this year.

Despite that streak, DeChambeau remains confident heading into the week’s final major. Speaking to Daniel Blackman of “Mirror US”, the LIV Golf star said his expectations have not changed, making it clear that his focus is on winning rather than proving critics wrong. “I’m not trying to send a message to anybody other than me and myself,” DeChambeau said. “If I don’t win, I’ll be disappointed.”

Bryson DeChambeau Sets Winning Goal Despite Difficult Major Season

Bryson DeChambeau has missed the cut at every major so far this season, but that hasn’t stopped him having big goals ahead of The Open this week. Speaking to Daniel Blackman of the Mirror US, Bryson said: “I'm not trying to send a message to anybody other than me and myself, and… https://t.co/OSYqs809ma pic.twitter.com/GFvn7bDSs4 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 14, 2026

DeChambeau enters Royal Birkdale after an unusual major campaign.

He failed to make the weekend at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, leaving him searching for his first made cut in a major this season.

Even so, the American said his goals remain unchanged.

“I’m not trying to send a message to anybody other than me and myself, and knowing what I know I can do,” DeChambeau told Mirror US.

“You know, if I don’t win, I’ll be disappointed. Anything else is a loss, whether it’s second or anything past that.”

DeChambeau explained that his expectations stem from his own competitive mindset rather than outside opinions.

“Yeah, it’s always nice to play well and have a good finish, and you’re always proud of yourself, but at the end of the day, I’m a competitor, and I care about winning and doing my best, and hopefully I can do that this week.”

His comments come after a season in which he has experienced success outside the majors, winning twice on the LIV Golf circuit despite struggling on golf’s biggest stages.

Former Open champion Nick Faldo recently questioned DeChambeau’s approach to links golf, telling Sky Sports that the American had “zero clue of strategy” after favoring an aggressive style at previous Open Championships.

DeChambeau, however, indicated he plans to take a more measured approach this week.

“You have to control your golf ball out here, and there’s a lot of tricky areas,” he said.

“A lot of doglegs, and you’ve got to make sure you place the ball in the correct part of the doglegs, so you have a good shot into the greens.”

Bryson DeChambeau Details Changes Ahead of The Open Championship

Along with adjusting his strategy, DeChambeau said he has spent the past few weeks working extensively on his short game.

After a lengthy practice session at Royal Birkdale, he revealed improvements to his wedge play.

“They’re getting better,” DeChambeau said.

He explained the technical adjustment behind the progress.

“I steepened my angle of attack, so it feels a lot better. Hopefully it showcases out there.”

DeChambeau also believes links golf places extra emphasis on precision around the greens.

“It’s a lot of putting and chipping around the greens. You take your time around the greens.”

He added that improved iron play remains a priority.

“But the thing for me is, if I can improve my iron play, then hit it closer. Hopefully, I shouldn’t have those weird shots around the greens, but they’ll be there.”

“I just gotta choose the right clubs and make sure I’m putting myself on the fats of the greens.”

The former U.S. Open champion will also debut a new set of 3D-printed irons during the championship, another adjustment aimed at improving his performance.

Although his results in 2026 have fallen short of expectations, DeChambeau remains optimistic about his chances.

“This is a tough golf course; I like it,” he said.

“It really tests every facet of your game.”

With Royal Birkdale presenting his final opportunity to change the narrative of his major season, DeChambeau believes the work he has put into both his strategy and wedge play gives him a chance to compete for the Claret Jug and avoid finishing the year without a made cut in golf’s four biggest championships.