Bryson DeChambeau faces an uncertain period in his professional golf career after LIV Golf’s collapse. The two-time U.S. Open champion is among the biggest names affected by the league’s shutdown, raising questions about where he will compete regularly in 2027.

The American’s situation is complicated by the PGA Tour’s rules regarding former LIV players. A potential year-long suspension could keep him away from the American circuit until August 2027, making other competitive opportunities important as he considers his next steps.

DeChambeau remains scheduled to compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December.

Bryson DeChambeau Joins DP World Tour for 2027 Season

James Corrigan of “The Telegraph” reported that Bryson DeChambeau submitted his application before Sunday’s deadline and has secured Category 1 membership for the 2027 DP World Tour season.

Bryson DeChambeau has joined the DP World Tour for the 2027 season and will have a category 1 membership as the 2024 US Open champion, guaranteeing him entry into any event he chooses. This is huge news for the DP World Tour. James Corrigan of the Telegraph has the scoop in the… https://t.co/s83xrwwRx2 pic.twitter.com/0e4yGVjUCY — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 17, 2026

The two-time major champion will receive guaranteed entry into every event through the membership category. The reported move follows LIV Golf’s collapse after its proposed relaunch failed to secure the investment it needed from BC Partners.

The league now faces liquidation, leaving players to find alternative opportunities to keep competing at the highest level.

DeChambeau’s 2024 U.S. Open victory made him eligible for the DP World Tour’s Category 1 membership. A strong season on the European circuit could also offer a route back to PGA Tour status.

Finishing inside the top 10 on the Race to Dubai money list could earn him a PGA Tour card for 2028, subject to the applicable eligibility rules.

However, his reported membership does not mean an immediate return to the American circuit.

DeChambeau is expected to face a 12-month suspension following his final LIV appearance, potentially keeping him out of PGA Tour events until August 2027.

His immediate schedule includes the Nedbank Golf Challenge from December 3-6 in Sun City, South Africa.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January is also expected to feature prominently in his plans, although that appearance has not been confirmed in the supplied information. DeChambeau recently said he would approach his next chapter with “humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me.”

McIlroy also welcomed the prospect of his involvement, saying DeChambeau “brings eyeballs” to tournaments.

While “The Telegraph” reported that he submitted his application, Reuters noted that his application status had not been publicly confirmed.

Bryson DeChambeau Announces First Golf Course Project in California

Beyond his playing future, DeChambeau is also beginning a new project away from professional competition.

The American is partnering with Cook Land Company to develop his first golf course near Clovis, California, where he grew up.

The proposed 450-acre development, called The Orchard Golf Club, will include an 18-hole championship course, practice facilities, housing and a farmers’ market.

DeChambeau’s new architecture venture, DeChambeau Designs, will develop the project.

The course is expected to reflect the property’s agricultural history, with a different variety of fruit or nut tree planned for each hole.

DeChambeau also intends to introduce programs that expand access to golf for local children and schools.

However, the project still faces regulatory hurdles.

Clovis economic development director Chad McCollum told California public radio station KVPR that no development applications had been submitted as of Friday.

DeChambeau hopes to secure the necessary approvals within 18 months.

The project gives DeChambeau another way to contribute to golf while his competitive future remains uncertain. His 2027 schedule and potential return to the PGA Tour will remain important questions as the sport adjusts to LIV Golf’s collapse.