LIV Golf Pushes to Cut Ties With Bryson DeChambeau & Jon Rahm’s Contracts

It has been quite a week for LIV Golf as the future of the league’s stars hangs in the balance, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau has been one of the golfers pushing to save LIV, but now the league is naming his contract as part of their bankruptcy plans.

According to ESPN’s Tisha Thompson, LIV Golf owes $45.5 million to some of its top golfers. Of the league’s top 30 debts, 14 are for players, both current and past players.

DeChambeau was second on the list of highest debts with the golfer being owed $5.8 million. Rahm tops the list as the star is owed a massive $7.5 million.

Here’s a rundown of the LIV golfers named in the bankruptcy filing, per ESPN: Jon Rahm, $7.5 million; Bryson DeChambeau, $5.8 million; Dustin Johnson, $5.5 million; Cameron Smith, $4.8 million; Adrian Meronk, $4.4 million; Tyrrell Hatton, $3.4 million; Bubba Watson, $3.3 million; Abraham Ancer, $2.7 million; Byeong Hun An, $1.8 million; Brooks Koepka, $1.7 million; Caleb Surratt, $1.3 million; Joaquín Niemann, $1.3 million; Lucas Herbert, $1 million; Thomas McKibbin, $973,000.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest golf news and rumors when it comes to DeChambeau and Rahm’s future.

Bryson DeChambeau Labeled the $125 Million Projection as a ‘Little Low’ for His LIV Golf Contract

DeChambeau’s contract with LIV Golf was not made public, but $125 million has been floated as an estimate for the star’s deal. During a 2022 interview on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast, DeChambeau labeled this number as a “little low.”

“I mean, for what’s reported, it’s somewhat close,” DeChambeau said at the time. “… It’s a four and a half year deal. I could definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front, which is great. And then it all makes sense for the future as well.

“… Look, what’s cool about it though is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense. Whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family and taking care of what we have going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other other things, too.”

Jon Rahm’s Contract With LIV Golf Exceeded $300 Million: Report

LIV Golf was able to lure stars like DeChambeau, Rahm and Brooks Koepka away from the PGA Tour thanks in part to massive contract offers. It appears these deals are a thing of the past.

Back in 2023, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported that Rahm’s deal with LIV topped $300 million. LIV filing for bankruptcy appears to open the door for DeChambeau, Rahm and others to leave the league, even though the company continues to insist it will proceed in 2027.

Bryson DeChambeau Sent Cryptic Message on Future With LIV Golf Amid PGA Tour Rumors

DeChambeau and Rahm’s potential return to the PGA Tour could depend on how the organization wants to handle bringing back LIV golfers. We have already seen golfers like Koepka and Patrick Reed return, but both stars had to pay a price.

DeChambeau appeared to hint at his exit with a cryptic Instagram post following the end of LIV Golf’s season.

“It was a good run,” DeChambeau noted in the August 24, message.