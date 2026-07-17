Nick Faldo Responds After Bryson DeChambeau Strategic Dig at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s opening-round performance at the 154th Open Championship has sparked another chapter in the ongoing discussion about his approach to links golf. After carding a three-under 67 at Royal Birkdale, the two-time U.S. Open champion appeared to reference recent criticism from six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo by emphasizing how “strategic” his play had been.

The exchange comes after Faldo questioned DeChambeau’s links-golf decision-making earlier in the week, saying on Sky Sports that the LIV Golf star had “zero clue of strategy” on links courses. Following DeChambeau’s response after Round 1, Faldo addressed the situation in a video message on Friday, clarifying his remarks while expressing support for the American ahead of the rest of the championship.

Nick Faldo Clarifies Remarks About Bryson DeChambeau’s Links Strategy

Faldo said the conversation surrounding his comments had gone further than intended and made it clear that his criticism was focused on DeChambeau’s links-course strategy rather than the player himself.

“Morning golfers… the Bryson thing, strategy thing has gone too far as usual,” Faldo said. “Yes, I’m an analyst. I’m on a podcast. I say something, fine.”

The three-time Champion Golfer of the Year also emphasized that he has a positive relationship with DeChambeau.

“But number one, I’m a big fan of Bryson, let’s get that out. We text each other through the season, what have you. I have respect for him and his game.”

Faldo explained that his earlier comments were based on what he had observed from DeChambeau in previous Open Championships.

“But it is fair to say over the last couple of years he hasn’t shown much strategy on a links golf course, and I believe I know a little bit about strategy from my day.”

After DeChambeau opened with a 67, Faldo acknowledged the American’s approach in the opening round.

“Interestingly, day one threw the strategy thing into the ring, talked about it, did it, played it, shot a great score.”

He added that the strategy could prove decisive if Royal Birkdale continues to play firm and fast over the weekend.

“Now if he keeps doing that and the way the golf course is playing hard and fast, as we all know, I think we all agree strategy will be a key to becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year.”

Faldo finished by wishing DeChambeau well.

“So I do wish him all the best. If he keeps it going and keeps playing well, maybe he will be right there on Sunday to be the Champion Golfer of the Year.”

Bryson DeChambeau Highlights Strategy After Strong Opening Round

DeChambeau entered The Open looking to reverse a disappointing run in majors after missing the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open earlier this season.

Following his three-under 67, he said his course management was one of the biggest positives from Thursday’s round.

“It was a hard-fought battle out there. The wind was switching quite a bit,” DeChambeau said. “There are just some driving holes out there I’ve got to work on. Other than that, I played really well.”

He then placed particular emphasis on the way he managed the golf course.

Bryson DeChambeau wasn't talking to anyone in particular with his post-round comments today. 😅 (🎥 @SkySports // IG) pic.twitter.com/zZEmv3HtS3 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 16, 2026

“You know, I think you’ve got to be a lot more strategic out on the golf course, and I feel like I did a really good job today of being incredibly strategic and focused super hard on placing it in the right places.”

DeChambeau admitted there was still room for improvement after missing key fairways late in the round.

“Besides 18, I placed the ball in some good areas, but just needed more fairways. Other than that, I felt like my strategy was nice today.”

The exchange between Faldo and DeChambeau has become one of the major talking points early in championship week, but both men struck a respectful tone. Faldo acknowledged DeChambeau’s opening-round execution, while DeChambeau’s score of 67 has placed him firmly in contention as the tournament heads into the second round at Royal Birkdale.