Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence About Penalty at Open

In the end, Bryson DeChambeau took the Open Championship high road — or at least what’s left of it.

DeChambeau’s status for the final two rounds at Royal Birkdale was in legitimate jeopardy after he was issued a two-stroke penalty following the second round. There was speculation that he might withdraw, seemingly out of protest. However, not long after finishing a range session that went until 10:30 p.m. local time, DeChambeau confirmed in a statement he will play.

Bryson DeChambeau Makes Statement After Open Penalty

“Obviously disappointed with the ruling,” DeChambeau said on social media. “I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it.”

DeChambeau was 7-under for the tournament after finishing his round and would have been in the final round alongside leader Lucas Herbert. However, the two-stroke penalty for improving his lie on the fifth hole means DeChambeau will now go off a couple of groups earlier at 3:30 p.m. local time.

DeChambeau was visibly annoyed and clearly unhappy upon learning about the penalty following his round. Cameras caught him saying he was not going to play the weekend after being handed the penalty. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported DeChambeau would make a decision in the morning, and his agent confirmed to The Fried Egg (and other reporters) that he was unsure what that decision would be.

Ultimately, DeChambeau removed the drama by making an early decision at around midnight local time.