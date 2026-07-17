Did Bryson DeChambeau Threaten to Not Play After Penalty at Open?

There is controversy unfolding at The Open Championship. It’s somewhat fitting that Bryson DeChambeau is at the center of it all.

DeChambeau spent the first two days at Royal Birkdale answering his critics with a fine performance that put him in contention. Then, shortly after his second round ended, all hell broke loose when the R&A assessed a two-stroke penalty on the two-time major winner.

Officials assessed a two-stroke penalty to DeChambeau for improving his lie on the fifth hole during his July 17 round.

According to The Fried Egg’s Kevin Valkenburg, DeChambeau might withdraw from the tournament, apparently out of protest.

“Bryson’s agent says Bryson has until his tee time tomorrow to decide if he’s playing or not. He’ll make the decision alone, not his team,” Van Valkenburg tweeted shortly after the round.

“He’s a big boy. He’ll see how he feels,” the agent told Van Valkenburg. “But he certainly feels he was unfairly penalized.”

As Golf Digest’s Christopher Powers noted on X, cameras appeared to catch DeChambeau telling someone — unclear whether it’s officials or his representation — that he’s “not playing (Saturday).”

As of Friday night at 6 p.m. ET, DeChambeau — who went from 7-under to 5-under with the penalty — is set for a 3:30 p.m. local time tee time alongside Sam Burns.